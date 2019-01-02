Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Puducherry vs Manipur Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur . Follow here Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.
This is the Round 8, Plate match of the Ranji Trophy 2018 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Puducherry vs Manipur highlights 2018 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy live scores.
Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.
Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Puducherry vs Manipur Live Scores 2018
Match Date: Dec 30-Jan 2,2019
Venue: Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
Toss: Puducherry won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: MG Mandale and PG Pathak
Match Result: Puducherry won by 10 wickets
Man of the Match: Pankaj Singh
Puducherry vs Manipur Live Scores | Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard
Check below Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Puducherry vs Manipur live scores.
|Manipur first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|PP Singh (WK)
|lbw b Gomez
|9
|24
|2
|–
|H Kanojia
|c Manohar b Pankaj Singh
|16
|26
|2
|–
|M Raghav
|c sub (S Santhosh Kumaran) b Gomez
|18
|16
|1
|2
|Yashpal Singh (C)
|c Pankaj Singh b Gomez
|50
|85
|5
|–
|KP Singh
|run out (sub [S Santhosh Kumaran])
|7
|17
|–
|–
|TA Singh
|lbw b Rohit
|5
|26
|1
|–
|S Ahmed Shah
|lbw b Gomez
|11
|25
|–
|1
|N Maheshkumar Singh
|b Pankaj Singh
|0
|6
|–
|–
|KH Meitei
|b Pankaj Singh
|0
|1
|–
|–
|TK Singh
|b Pankaj Singh
|8
|9
|1
|–
|BS Konthoujam
|not out
|2
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|6 (5 b, 1 lb)
|Total
|132 all out (39.2 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-21 (PP Singh, 7.1 ov), 2-43 (Kanojia, 10.1 ov), 3-45 (Raghav, 11.5 ov), 4-66 (KP Singh, 17.5 ov), 5-86 (TA Singh, 25.5 ov), 6-117 (Ahmed Shah, 34.4 ov), 7-118 (Maheshkumar Singh, 35.5 ov), 8-118 (Meitei, 35.6 ov), 9-128 (Yashpal Singh, 38.5 ov), 10-132 (TK Singh, 39.2 ov)
|Puducherry bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Pankaj Singh
|13.2
|4
|32
|4
|–
|–
|Gomez
|12
|0
|58
|4
|–
|–
|Fabid Ahmed
|5
|0
|7
|0
|–
|–
|Marimuthu
|4
|0
|13
|0
|–
|–
|Rohit
|5
|1
|16
|1
|–
|–
|Puducherry first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|S Karthik
|lbw b Konthoujam
|55
|91
|5
|–
|S Titus
|c PP Singh b Konthoujam
|42
|105
|6
|–
|D Rohit (C)
|c Yashpal Singh b Meitei
|26
|61
|2
|–
|V Marimuthu
|c KP Singh b TK Singh
|37
|68
|4
|1
|P Dogra
|c Raghav b TK Singh
|6
|28
|1
|–
|RV Gomez
|c Ahmed Shah b TK Singh
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Fabid Ahmed
|c Raghav b TK Singh
|41
|72
|4
|–
|XT Sargunam
|c Maheshkumar Singh b Konthoujam
|9
|22
|2
|–
|M Manohar (WK)
|c PP Singh b Yashpal Singh
|6
|17
|1
|–
|Pankaj Singh
|not out
|1
|5
|–
|–
|PK Varma
|absent hurt
|Extras
|15 (5 b, 10 lb)
|Total
|238 all out (78.2 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-100 (Titus, 31.5 ov), 2-107 (Karthik, 33.1 ov), 3-156 (Rohit, 51.6 ov), 4-170 (Marimuthu, 56.2 ov), 5-170 (Gomez, 56.3 ov), 6-175 (Dogra, 60.4 ov), 7-188 (Sargunam, 67.3 ov), 8-227 (Manohar, 74.2 ov), 9-238 (Fabid Ahmed, 78.2 ov)
|Manipur bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|TK Singh
|19.2
|4
|65
|4
|–
|–
|Meitei
|13
|4
|30
|1
|–
|–
|Konthoujam
|19
|4
|48
|3
|–
|–
|Raghav
|7
|0
|18
|0
|–
|–
|KP Singh
|16
|1
|54
|0
|–
|–
|TA Singh
|1
|0
|3
|0
|–
|–
|Yashpal Singh
|3
|0
|5
|1
|–
|–
|Manipur second innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|PP Singh (WK)
|lbw b Gomez
|0
|7
|–
|–
|H Kanojia
|c Manohar b Pankaj Singh
|11
|13
|2
|–
|M Raghav
|c Rohit b Marimuthu
|16
|37
|2
|–
|Yashpal Singh (C)
|c Marimuthu b Pankaj Singh
|52
|83
|5
|1
|KP Singh
|c Manohar b Pankaj Singh
|0
|6
|–
|–
|TA Singh
|c Dogra b Fabid Ahmed
|0
|4
|–
|–
|S Ahmed Shah
|b Rohit
|18
|27
|2
|1
|N Maheshkumar Singh
|c Marimuthu b Rohit
|0
|1
|–
|–
|KH Meitei
|c Marimuthu b Rohit
|0
|2
|–
|–
|TK Singh
|b Pankaj Singh
|15
|10
|2
|1
|BS Konthoujam
|not out
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|6 (1 b, 1 lb, 4 w)
|Total
|118 all out (31.5 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-12 (PP Singh, 2.1 ov), 2-18 (Kanojia, 3.5 ov), 3-43 (Raghav, 14.4 ov), 4-44 (KP Singh, 15.6 ov), 5-50 (TA Singh, 17.5 ov), 6-83 (Ahmed Shah, 24.6 ov), 7-85 (Maheshkumar Singh, 26.1 ov), 8-85 (Meitei, 26.3 ov), 9-110 (TK Singh, 29.5 ov), 10-118 (Yashpal Singh, 31.5 ov)
|Puducherry bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Pankaj Singh
|12.5
|4
|20
|4
|–
|Dogra
|1
|0
|12
|0
|–
|Gomez
|7
|1
|27
|1
|–
|Marimuthu
|5
|0
|16
|1
|–
|Fabid Ahmed
|3
|0
|19
|1
|–
|Rohit
|3
|0
|22
|3
|–
|Puducherry second innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|S Karthik
|not out
|5
|4
|1
|–
|P Dogra
|not out
|8
|3
|2
|–
|S Titus
|did not bat
|V Marimuthu
|did not bat
|PK Varma
|did not bat
|M Manohar (WK)
|did not bat
|Pankaj Singh
|did not bat
|XT Sargunam
|did not bat
|Fabid Ahmed
|did not bat
|D Rohit (C)
|did not bat
|RV Gomez
|did not bat
|Extras
|0
|Total
|13/0 (1.1 overs)
|Manipur bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|TK Singh
|1
|0
|9
|0
|–
|–
|Meitei
|0.1
|0
|4
|0
|–
|–
Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams
Puducherry Ranji Trophy Squad 2018
Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Saiju Titus, Sai Karthik (Wicket Keeper), D Rohit (Captain), Paras Dogra, Abdul Safar, Govindaraajan, Madhavan Manohar, Ashith Sanganakal, Shashank Singh, Sarag Udheshi, Parikshit Valsangkar, B Ranjit, Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan, Narayanan, Magendiran Chinnadurai, Nikhilesh Surendran, Abhishek Nayar, Thalaivan Sargunam, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Fabid Ahmed, Iqlas Naha, Akshay Jain, Pawan Kumar, Vengadeshwaran, Sashi Kumar, Prashanth Varma, Saju Chothan, Abhijeet Saranath, Santhosh Kumaran, Raiphi Gomez
Manipur Ranji Trophy Squad 2018
Prafullomani Singh (Wicket Keeper), Lakhan Rawat, Chingangbam Singh, Yashpal Singh (Captain), Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kabrambam Homendro, Priyojit K Singh, Rex Singh, Sagatpam Jayanta, Sultan Karim, Shelley Shaurya, Jitender, Somorjit Salam, Hrithik Kanojia, Kshetrimayum Narisingh, Thokchom Kishan, Shashikant Singh, William Singh, Kennedy Singh, Syed Mujibur Rahaman, Santosh Singh, Bimol Singh, Mayank Raghav, Samson Singh, Bobin Singh, Iboyaima
Thank you for visiting our post on the Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018.