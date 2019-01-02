Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Puducherry vs Manipur Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur . Follow here Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.

Match Date: Dec 30-Jan 2,2019

Venue: Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

Toss: Puducherry won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: MG Mandale and PG Pathak

Match Result: Puducherry won by 10 wickets

Man of the Match: Pankaj Singh

Manipur first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s PP Singh (WK) lbw b Gomez 9 24 2 – H Kanojia c Manohar b Pankaj Singh 16 26 2 – M Raghav c sub (S Santhosh Kumaran) b Gomez 18 16 1 2 Yashpal Singh (C) c Pankaj Singh b Gomez 50 85 5 – KP Singh run out (sub [S Santhosh Kumaran]) 7 17 – – TA Singh lbw b Rohit 5 26 1 – S Ahmed Shah lbw b Gomez 11 25 – 1 N Maheshkumar Singh b Pankaj Singh 0 6 – – KH Meitei b Pankaj Singh 0 1 – – TK Singh b Pankaj Singh 8 9 1 – BS Konthoujam not out 2 1 – – Extras 6 (5 b, 1 lb) Total 132 all out (39.2 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-21 (PP Singh, 7.1 ov), 2-43 (Kanojia, 10.1 ov), 3-45 (Raghav, 11.5 ov), 4-66 (KP Singh, 17.5 ov), 5-86 (TA Singh, 25.5 ov), 6-117 (Ahmed Shah, 34.4 ov), 7-118 (Maheshkumar Singh, 35.5 ov), 8-118 (Meitei, 35.6 ov), 9-128 (Yashpal Singh, 38.5 ov), 10-132 (TK Singh, 39.2 ov)

Puducherry bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Pankaj Singh 13.2 4 32 4 – – Gomez 12 0 58 4 – – Fabid Ahmed 5 0 7 0 – – Marimuthu 4 0 13 0 – – Rohit 5 1 16 1 – –

Puducherry first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s S Karthik lbw b Konthoujam 55 91 5 – S Titus c PP Singh b Konthoujam 42 105 6 – D Rohit (C) c Yashpal Singh b Meitei 26 61 2 – V Marimuthu c KP Singh b TK Singh 37 68 4 1 P Dogra c Raghav b TK Singh 6 28 1 – RV Gomez c Ahmed Shah b TK Singh 0 1 – – Fabid Ahmed c Raghav b TK Singh 41 72 4 – XT Sargunam c Maheshkumar Singh b Konthoujam 9 22 2 – M Manohar (WK) c PP Singh b Yashpal Singh 6 17 1 – Pankaj Singh not out 1 5 – – PK Varma absent hurt Extras 15 (5 b, 10 lb) Total 238 all out (78.2 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-100 (Titus, 31.5 ov), 2-107 (Karthik, 33.1 ov), 3-156 (Rohit, 51.6 ov), 4-170 (Marimuthu, 56.2 ov), 5-170 (Gomez, 56.3 ov), 6-175 (Dogra, 60.4 ov), 7-188 (Sargunam, 67.3 ov), 8-227 (Manohar, 74.2 ov), 9-238 (Fabid Ahmed, 78.2 ov)

Manipur bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls TK Singh 19.2 4 65 4 – – Meitei 13 4 30 1 – – Konthoujam 19 4 48 3 – – Raghav 7 0 18 0 – – KP Singh 16 1 54 0 – – TA Singh 1 0 3 0 – – Yashpal Singh 3 0 5 1 – –

Manipur second innings Runs Balls 4s 6s PP Singh (WK) lbw b Gomez 0 7 – – H Kanojia c Manohar b Pankaj Singh 11 13 2 – M Raghav c Rohit b Marimuthu 16 37 2 – Yashpal Singh (C) c Marimuthu b Pankaj Singh 52 83 5 1 KP Singh c Manohar b Pankaj Singh 0 6 – – TA Singh c Dogra b Fabid Ahmed 0 4 – – S Ahmed Shah b Rohit 18 27 2 1 N Maheshkumar Singh c Marimuthu b Rohit 0 1 – – KH Meitei c Marimuthu b Rohit 0 2 – – TK Singh b Pankaj Singh 15 10 2 1 BS Konthoujam not out 0 1 – – Extras 6 (1 b, 1 lb, 4 w) Total 118 all out (31.5 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-12 (PP Singh, 2.1 ov), 2-18 (Kanojia, 3.5 ov), 3-43 (Raghav, 14.4 ov), 4-44 (KP Singh, 15.6 ov), 5-50 (TA Singh, 17.5 ov), 6-83 (Ahmed Shah, 24.6 ov), 7-85 (Maheshkumar Singh, 26.1 ov), 8-85 (Meitei, 26.3 ov), 9-110 (TK Singh, 29.5 ov), 10-118 (Yashpal Singh, 31.5 ov)

Puducherry bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Pankaj Singh 12.5 4 20 4 – Dogra 1 0 12 0 – Gomez 7 1 27 1 – Marimuthu 5 0 16 1 – Fabid Ahmed 3 0 19 1 – Rohit 3 0 22 3 –

Puducherry second innings Runs Balls 4s 6s S Karthik not out 5 4 1 – P Dogra not out 8 3 2 – S Titus did not bat V Marimuthu did not bat PK Varma did not bat M Manohar (WK) did not bat Pankaj Singh did not bat XT Sargunam did not bat Fabid Ahmed did not bat D Rohit (C) did not bat RV Gomez did not bat Extras 0 Total 13/0 (1.1 overs)

Manipur bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls TK Singh 1 0 9 0 – – Meitei 0.1 0 4 0 – –

Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Puducherry Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Saiju Titus, Sai Karthik (Wicket Keeper), D Rohit (Captain), Paras Dogra, Abdul Safar, Govindaraajan, Madhavan Manohar, Ashith Sanganakal, Shashank Singh, Sarag Udheshi, Parikshit Valsangkar, B Ranjit, Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan, Narayanan, Magendiran Chinnadurai, Nikhilesh Surendran, Abhishek Nayar, Thalaivan Sargunam, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Trivedi, Fabid Ahmed, Iqlas Naha, Akshay Jain, Pawan Kumar, Vengadeshwaran, Sashi Kumar, Prashanth Varma, Saju Chothan, Abhijeet Saranath, Santhosh Kumaran, Raiphi Gomez

Manipur Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Prafullomani Singh (Wicket Keeper), Lakhan Rawat, Chingangbam Singh, Yashpal Singh (Captain), Bishworjit Konthoujam, Kabrambam Homendro, Priyojit K Singh, Rex Singh, Sagatpam Jayanta, Sultan Karim, Shelley Shaurya, Jitender, Somorjit Salam, Hrithik Kanojia, Kshetrimayum Narisingh, Thokchom Kishan, Shashikant Singh, William Singh, Kennedy Singh, Syed Mujibur Rahaman, Santosh Singh, Bimol Singh, Mayank Raghav, Samson Singh, Bobin Singh, Iboyaima

