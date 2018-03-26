PSL Final 2018 Match Result : Islamabad United bt Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wkts

PSL Final 2018 Match Result : Islamabad United has won the Pakistan Super League – PSL 2018 after beating defending champions Peshawar Zalmi in the final at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday evening.

In a low-scoring PSL 2018 final, Islamabad United held their nerve to chase down a target of 149 with 19 balls to spare, to win what is their second PSL title. For the record, Islamabad United had won the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League – PSL 2016 while the second edition – PSL 2017 was won by Peshawar Zalmi.

Batting first after winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi was restricted to 148 for 9 as its star batsman Kamran Akmal failed to get going at the top, managing just a run from nine balls. The Peshawar Zalmi innings failed to get any sort of momentum except for a late assault from Wahab Riaz (28* from 14 balls).

In the middle order, Chris Jordan scored 36 from 26 balls while Liam Dawson scored 33 from 30 balls to give some sort of respectability to the Peshawar Zalmi innings. For Islamabad United, Shadab Khan took 3 for 25 in his four overs, while Samit Patel and Hussain Talat took two wickets each.

The run chase for Islamabad United in the PSL 2018 Final was sealed by the opening pair of Luke Ronchi and Sahibzada Farhan, who put on 96 runs in just 8.5 overs. Luke Ronchi, who was named as the Man of the Match and Player of the Series, smashed 52 from 26 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes. His opening partner Sahibzada Farhan scored 44 from 33 balls.

Despite a collapse from 96 for 0 to 116 for 6 in a space of 5.1 overs, Islamabad United prevailed courtesy of Asif Ali who walked in to clobber 26 runs in just the six balls he faced to take his team to tournament glory.