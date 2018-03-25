Proteas crush demoralized Aussies by 322 runs in controversial 3rd Test

Australia went down by 322 runs in the SA vs Aus 3rd Test at Cape Town after being bundled out for 107 on Sunday, chasing a daunting target of 430.

The tourists certainly didn’t put their focus on the match as they have been embroiled in the ball tampering controversy. As a result, the third Test match got over rather too quickly on Day 4 itself with the Australian second innings lasting only 39.4 overs. South Africa have taken an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the four-match Test series.

With Tim Paine taking over the captaincy, Australia bowled out South Africa for 373. Vernon Philander helped himself with 52 while Quinton de Kock scored 65. AB de Villiers added a dozen runs to his overnight score of 51.

The Aussies in fact had a solid start with Cameron Bancroft and David Warner putting on a half century opening stand. However, both the openers got out in the space of three overs to leave the floodgates open for a major batting collapse.

Except Mitchell Marsh and the openers, none of the other Aussie batsmen could get into double figures. Steven Smith, who has been the most disturbed man in the last 24 hours or so could only score 7 while Cameron Bancroft, who has been in the centre of the ball tampering controversy, scored 26 to go along with his 77 in the first innings.

The Man of the Match award went to Morne Morkel, who took 5 for 23 in just 9.4 overs. In the first innings, Morne Morkel took 4 for 87.