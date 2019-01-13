Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 13

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores : Check out Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers aka the PRS vs SYS BBL 8 Live Scores – Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores
Match Date: Jan 13, 2019
Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth
Toss: Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Simon Fry and Geoff Joshua
Match Result: Perth Scorchers won by 7 wickets
Man of the Match: Cameron Bancroft
|Sydney Sixers innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Daniel Hughes
|c and b Usman Qadir
|36
|29
|5
|–
|Jack Edwards
|c Green b Kelly
|17
|15
|3
|–
|James Vince
|lbw b Kelly
|28
|25
|3
|–
|Moises Henriques (C)
|c and b Tye
|38
|21
|4
|2
|Jordan Silk
|c Turner b Tye
|13
|14
|–
|–
|Josh Philippe (WK)
|not out
|19
|9
|3
|–
|Tom Curran
|not out
|12
|7
|2
|–
|Ben Manenti
|did not bat
|Steve O’Keefe
|did not bat
|Sean Abbott
|did not bat
|Ben Dwarshuis
|did not bat
|Extras
|14 (4 lb, 10 w)
|Total
|177/5 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Edwards, 5.4 ov), 2-77 (Hughes, 9.6 ov), 3-96 (Vince, 12.6 ov), 4-133 (Henriques, 16.2 ov), 5-150 (Silk, 18.1 ov)
|Perth Scorchers bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Coulter-Nile
|4
|0
|33
|0
|–
|–
|Willey
|2
|0
|26
|0
|2
|–
|Kelly
|4
|0
|32
|2
|3
|–
|Tye
|4
|0
|33
|2
|1
|–
|Green
|2
|0
|21
|0
|–
|–
|Usman Qadir
|4
|0
|28
|1
|–
|–
|Perth Scorchers innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Cameron Bancroft
|not out
|87
|61
|8
|1
|Michael Klinger
|c O’Keefe b Dwarshuis
|2
|5
|–
|–
|Sam Whiteman (WK)
|c Abbott b Manenti
|22
|17
|4
|–
|Ashton Turner (C)
|c Silk b Abbott
|60
|30
|4
|3
|Hilton Cartwright
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Chris Green
|did not bat
|Matthew Kelly
|did not bat
|Usman Qadir
|did not bat
|Andrew Tye
|did not bat
|David Willey
|did not bat
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|did not bat
|Extras
|6 (2 b, 2 lb, 2 w)
|Total
|178/3 (18.5 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Klinger, 1.7 ov), 2-65 (Whiteman, 7.2 ov), 3-163 (Turner, 17.4 ov)
|Sydney Sixers bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|O’Keefe
|3
|0
|36
|0
|1
|–
|Dwarshuis
|4
|0
|26
|1
|–
|–
|Curran
|3.5
|0
|36
|0
|–
|–
|Abbott
|4
|0
|40
|1
|1
|–
|Henriques
|2
|0
|20
|0
|–
|–
|Manenti
|2
|0
|16
|1
|–
|–
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Squad | BBL 8 Teams
Perth Scorchers BBL 8 Squad
Cameron Bancroft (Wicket Keeper), Michael Klinger, Ashton Turner (Captain), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, William Bosisto, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Coulter-Nile, David Willey, Andrew Tye, Usman Qadir, Matthew Kelly, Sam Whiteman
Sydney Sixers BBL 8 Squad
James Vince, Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (Captain), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (Wicket Keeper), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Mickey Edwards, Ben Manenti
