Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 13

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Match Date: Jan 13, 2019
Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth
Toss: Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Simon Fry and Geoff Joshua
Match Result: Perth Scorchers won by 7 wickets
Man of the Match: Cameron Bancroft

Sydney Sixers innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Daniel Hughes c and b Usman Qadir 36 29 5
Jack Edwards c Green b Kelly 17 15 3
James Vince lbw b Kelly 28 25 3
Moises Henriques (C) c and b Tye 38 21 4 2
Jordan Silk c Turner b Tye 13 14
Josh Philippe (WK) not out 19 9 3
Tom Curran not out 12 7 2
Ben Manenti did not bat
Steve O’Keefe did not bat
Sean Abbott did not bat
Ben Dwarshuis did not bat
Extras 14 (4 lb, 10 w)
Total 177/5 (20 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Edwards, 5.4 ov), 2-77 (Hughes, 9.6 ov), 3-96 (Vince, 12.6 ov), 4-133 (Henriques, 16.2 ov), 5-150 (Silk, 18.1 ov)

 

Perth Scorchers bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Coulter-Nile 4 0 33 0
Willey 2 0 26 0 2
Kelly 4 0 32 2 3
Tye 4 0 33 2 1
Green 2 0 21 0
Usman Qadir 4 0 28 1

 

Perth Scorchers innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Cameron Bancroft not out 87 61 8 1
Michael Klinger c O’Keefe b Dwarshuis 2 5
Sam Whiteman (WK) c Abbott b Manenti 22 17 4
Ashton Turner (C) c Silk b Abbott 60 30 4 3
Hilton Cartwright not out 1 1
Chris Green did not bat
Matthew Kelly did not bat
Usman Qadir did not bat
Andrew Tye did not bat
David Willey did not bat
Nathan Coulter-Nile did not bat
Extras 6 (2 b, 2 lb, 2 w)
Total 178/3 (18.5 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Klinger, 1.7 ov), 2-65 (Whiteman, 7.2 ov), 3-163 (Turner, 17.4 ov)

 

Sydney Sixers bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
O’Keefe 3 0 36 0 1
Dwarshuis 4 0 26 1
Curran 3.5 0 36 0
Abbott 4 0 40 1 1
Henriques 2 0 20 0
Manenti 2 0 16 1
Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores. Photo courtesy of Evad37/Wikipedia.org

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Perth Scorchers BBL 8 Squad

Cameron Bancroft (Wicket Keeper), Michael Klinger, Ashton Turner (Captain), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, William Bosisto, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Coulter-Nile, David Willey, Andrew Tye, Usman Qadir, Matthew Kelly, Sam Whiteman

Sydney Sixers BBL 8 Squad

James Vince, Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (Captain), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (Wicket Keeper), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Mickey Edwards, Ben Manenti

