Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 13

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 13, 2019

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Toss: Perth Scorchers won the toss and elected to field

Umpires: Simon Fry and Geoff Joshua

Match Result: Perth Scorchers won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Cameron Bancroft

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers scorecard:

Sydney Sixers innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Daniel Hughes c and b Usman Qadir 36 29 5 – Jack Edwards c Green b Kelly 17 15 3 – James Vince lbw b Kelly 28 25 3 – Moises Henriques (C) c and b Tye 38 21 4 2 Jordan Silk c Turner b Tye 13 14 – – Josh Philippe (WK) not out 19 9 3 – Tom Curran not out 12 7 2 – Ben Manenti did not bat Steve O’Keefe did not bat Sean Abbott did not bat Ben Dwarshuis did not bat Extras 14 (4 lb, 10 w) Total 177/5 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-42 (Edwards, 5.4 ov), 2-77 (Hughes, 9.6 ov), 3-96 (Vince, 12.6 ov), 4-133 (Henriques, 16.2 ov), 5-150 (Silk, 18.1 ov)

Perth Scorchers bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Coulter-Nile 4 0 33 0 – – Willey 2 0 26 0 2 – Kelly 4 0 32 2 3 – Tye 4 0 33 2 1 – Green 2 0 21 0 – – Usman Qadir 4 0 28 1 – –

Perth Scorchers innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Cameron Bancroft not out 87 61 8 1 Michael Klinger c O’Keefe b Dwarshuis 2 5 – – Sam Whiteman (WK) c Abbott b Manenti 22 17 4 – Ashton Turner (C) c Silk b Abbott 60 30 4 3 Hilton Cartwright not out 1 1 – – Chris Green did not bat Matthew Kelly did not bat Usman Qadir did not bat Andrew Tye did not bat David Willey did not bat Nathan Coulter-Nile did not bat Extras 6 (2 b, 2 lb, 2 w) Total 178/3 (18.5 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Klinger, 1.7 ov), 2-65 (Whiteman, 7.2 ov), 3-163 (Turner, 17.4 ov)

Sydney Sixers bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls O’Keefe 3 0 36 0 1 – Dwarshuis 4 0 26 1 – – Curran 3.5 0 36 0 – – Abbott 4 0 40 1 1 – Henriques 2 0 20 0 – – Manenti 2 0 16 1 – –

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Perth Scorchers BBL 8 Squad

Cameron Bancroft (Wicket Keeper), Michael Klinger, Ashton Turner (Captain), Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, William Bosisto, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Coulter-Nile, David Willey, Andrew Tye, Usman Qadir, Matthew Kelly, Sam Whiteman

Sydney Sixers BBL 8 Squad

James Vince, Justin Avendano, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (Captain), Jordan Silk, Josh Philippe (Wicket Keeper), Ben Dwarshuis, Tom Curran, Jack Edwards, Sean Abbott, Steve OKeefe, Mickey Edwards, Ben Manenti

