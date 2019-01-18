Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 18

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores : Check out Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes aka the PRS vs HBH BBL 8 Live Scores – Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.

We bring you here Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the PRS vs HBH KFC BBL 8 Highlights after the match.

Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes KFC Big Bash League 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes live streaming, after the match Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes highlights and also for the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes live scores that is the Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes live score and live cricket commentary of Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes 2019 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes highlights in addition to the BBL 8 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the PRS vs HBH KFC Big Bash League 2019 Highlights and all the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights online.

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 18, 2019

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes scorecard:

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Perth Scorchers BBL 8 Squad

Cameron Bancroft, Michael Klinger, Sam Whiteman (Wicket Keeper), Ashton Turner (Captain), Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, David Willey, Andrew Tye, Matthew Kelly, Usman Qadir, Ashton Agar, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson

Hobart Hurricanes BBL 8 Squad

Matthew Wade (Captain & Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith, Alex Doolan, Caleb Paul Jewell, David Moody

Thank you for visiting our website for the Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Scores of BBL 8, and don’t forget to watch the PRS vs HBH BBL 8 Highlights.

Related

Related posts