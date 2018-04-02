Pak vs WI 1st T20 Result : Hosts crush West Indies by 143 runs in opener

Pak vs WI 1st T20 Result : A completely listless West Indies surrendered a 143-run defeat in the opening T20 of the three-match series against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

The tourists were bundled out for 60 in 13.4 overs chasing a target of 204. Four West Indian batsmen were dismissed for ducks while only three players managed to get to double figures.

Marlon Samuels was the highest scorer with 18 from 19 balls as West Indies saved further embarrassment by not folding to a much lower total, considering that they were 33 for 6 when Marlon Samuels got out to Mohammad Nawaz in the eight over.

Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik got two wickets each for the hosts.

Earlier, some ordinary bowling and fielding from West Indies allowed Pakistan to sail to 203 for 5 in 20 overs after they were asked to bat first by the West Indian skipper Jason Mohammed, who had a bad day, by getting out for a two-ball duck in the second half.

Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman scored 39 from 24 balls to provide the early impetus for the innings. Debutant Hussain Talat was the top scorer with 41 from 37 balls and followed it up with three catches and a wicket to bag the Man of the Match. The Pakistanis had a perfect finish with Shoaib Malik scoring 37 not out from 14 balls. For the West Indies, debutant fast bowler Keemo Paul did well to take 1 for 26 in his four overs.

There were a total of four debutants in the Pak vs WI 1st T20, which included Hussain Talat and Asif Ali for Pakistan, and Keemo Paul and Veerasammy Permaul for the West Indies. With just a squad of 13 players, West Indies were in trouble after left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul injured his foot and had to leave the match abruptly bowling only three balls.