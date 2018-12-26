Pak Tour of SA 2018-19 Schedule | SA vs Pak 2018-19 Live Scores

Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2018-19 : As per the Pak Tour of SA 2018-19 Schedule, South Africa and Pakistan will be playing three Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is and in this post you can follow SA vs Pak 2018 Live Scores.

Pak Tour of SA 2018-19 Schedule

Below are the Pak Tour of SA 2018-19 Schedule and the SA vs Pak 2018 Live Scores :

Dec 19-21: South African Invitation XI vs Pakistan, 3-day Warm up match at Willowmoore Park, Benoni

Dec 26-30: South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st Test at SuperSport Park, Centurion – SA vs Pak 1st Test Scorecard

Jan 3-7: South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd Test at Newlands, Cape Town

Jan 11-15: South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd Test at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Jan 19: South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st ODI at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

Jan 22: South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Kingsmead, Durban

Jan 25: South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Jan 27: South Africa vs Pakistan, 4th ODI at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Jan 30: South Africa vs Pakistan, 5th ODI at Newlands, Cape Town

Feb 1: South Africa vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Newlands, Cape Town

Feb 3: South Africa vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Feb 6: South Africa vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pakistan Test Squad for South Africa Tour 2018-19

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas , Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi

South Africa Test Squad

Faf du Plessis (Captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Paterson

For all the updates of Pak Tour of SA 2018-19 Schedule and the SA vs Pak 2018 Live Scores of Pakistan Tour of South Africa 2018-19, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related

Related posts