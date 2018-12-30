Otago vs Northern Knights Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores | Dec 30

We bring you here Otago vs Northern Knights live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 live Scores. You can as well follow the OTG vs NK Super Smash 2018-19 Highlights after the match.

Related Links : Super Smash 2018-19 Schedule | Super Smash 2018-19 Points Table | Super Smash leading run scorers | Super Smash leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Otago vs Northern Knights Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Otago vs Northern Knights live streaming, after the match Otago vs Northern Knights highlights and also for the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 highlights.

Otago vs Northern Knights Live Scores | Super Smash 2018-19 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Otago vs Northern Knights live scores that is the Otago vs Northern Knights live score and live cricket commentary of Otago vs Northern Knights 2018 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Otago vs Northern Knights highlights in addition to the Super Smash 2018-19 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the OTG vs NK Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 Highlights and all the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 highlights online.

Otago vs Northern Knights Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 30, 2018

Venue: Molyneux Park, Alexandra

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Otago vs Northern Knights Live Scores | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Otago vs Northern Knights scorecard :

Otago vs Northern Knights Squad | Super Smash 2018-19 Teams

Otago 2018-19 Squad

Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Jacob Duffy (Captain), Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Shawn Hicks, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Christi Viljoen, Nathan G Smith, Jack Hunter, Matthew Bacon

Northern Knights Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Tim Seifert (Wicket Keeper), Dean Brownlie (Captain), Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Brett Randell, Corey Anderson, Zak Gibson

Thank you for visiting our website for the Otago vs Northern Knights Live Scores of Super Smash 2018-19, and don’t forget to watch the OTG vs NK Super Smash 2018-19 Highlights.

Related

Related posts