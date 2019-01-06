Otago vs Central Districts Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores | Jan 06

Otago vs Central Districts Scorecard : We bring you here Otago vs Central Districts live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the Burger King Super Smash 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the OTG vs CD Super Smash 2019 Highlights after the match.

Related Links : Super Smash 2019 Schedule | Super Smash 2019 Points Table | Super Smash 2019 leading run scorers | Super Smash 2019 leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Otago vs Central Districts Burger King Super Smash 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Otago vs Central Districts live streaming, after the match Otago vs Central Districts highlights and also for the Burger King Super Smash 2019 highlights.

Otago vs Central Districts Live Scores | Super Smash 2019 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Otago vs Central Districts live scores that is the Otago vs Central Districts live score, Otago vs Central Districts Scorecard, and live cricket commentary of Otago vs Central Districts 2019 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the Burger King Super Smash 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Otago vs Central Districts highlights in addition to the Super Smash 2019 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the OTG vs CD Burger King Super Smash 2019 Highlights and all the Burger King Super Smash 2019 highlights online.

Otago vs Central Districts Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 06, 2019

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Otago vs Central Districts Live Scores | Super Smash 2019 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Otago vs Central Districts scorecard :

Otago vs Central Districts Squad | Super Smash 2019 Teams

Otago Squad

Hamish Rutherford, Brad Wilson, Anaru Kitchen, Shawn Hicks, Ben Cox (Wicket Keeper), Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Jacob Duffy (Captain), Nathan G Smith, Matthew Bacon, Jack Hunter, Ben Raine

Central Districts Squad

George Worker, Dane Cleaver (Wicket Keeper), Will Young, Tom Bruce (Captain), Josh Clarkson, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Willem Ludick, Ben Wheeler, Dean Foxcroft, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel

Thank you for visiting our website for the Otago vs Central Districts Live Scores and Otago vs Central Districts Scorecard of Super Smash 2019, and don’t forget to watch the OTG vs CD Super Smash 2019 Highlights.

Related

Related posts