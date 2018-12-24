Otago vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores | Dec 23

Otago vs Canterbury Live Scores : Check out Otago vs Canterbury aka the OTG vs Can Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores – Otago vs Canterbury Live Scorecard of the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 aka Super Smash 2018-19.

Otago vs Canterbury Live Scores | Super Smash 2018-19

Otago vs Canterbury Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19

Match Date: Dec 23, 2018

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Toss: Canterbury won the toss and elected to bat

Umpires: Shaun Haig and Derek Walker

Match Result: Otago won by 5 wickets

Canterbury innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Chad Bowes b Viljoen 42 31 5 – Andrew Ellis c Viljoen b Hunter 11 10 1 – Stephen Murdoch run out (Viljoen/Broom) 54 33 4 3 Cole McConchie (C) c Rippon b Viljoen 1 3 – – Leo Carter c Broom b Rippon 8 11 1 – Cam Fletcher (WK) not out 22 16 2 – Kyle Jamieson not out 33 17 3 1 Tyler Lortan did not bat Henry Shipley did not bat Jeremy Benton did not bat Ed Nuttall did not bat Extras 13 (6 lb, 1 nb, 6 w) Total 184/5 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-24 (Ellis, 3.3 ov), 2-102 (Bowes, 11.1 ov), 3-104 (McConchie, 11.5 ov), 4-124 (Carter, 14.3 ov), 5-129 (Murdoch, 15.1 ov)

Otago bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Kitchen 3 0 27 0 – – Hunter 3 0 26 1 – – Duffy 4 0 46 0 3 – Rippon 4 0 26 1 – – Smith 4 0 40 0 – 1 Viljoen 2 0 13 2 1 –

Otago innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Neil Broom b Benton 32 18 3 2 Hamish Rutherford c Ellis b McConchie 54 29 4 4 Anaru Kitchen c McConchie b Jamieson 44 34 3 1 Mitch Renwick (WK) b Ellis 5 5 – – Shawn Hicks c Fletcher b Jamieson 31 21 3 2 Josh Finnie not out 7 5 1 – Michael Rippon not out 8 6 1 – Nathan Smith did not bat Christi Viljoen did not bat Jacob Duffy (C) did not bat Jack Hunter did not bat Extras 7 (1 lb, 1 nb, 5 w) Total 188/5 (19.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-81 (Broom, 6.3 ov), 2-95 (Rutherford, 9.1 ov), 3-106 (Renwick, 11.1 ov), 4-167 (Hicks, 17.2 ov), 5-171 (Kitchen, 17.5 ov)

Canterbury bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls McConchie 4 0 26 1 – – Nuttall 3.3 0 53 0 3 1 Jamieson 4 0 40 2 – – Ellis 4 0 37 1 2 – Benton 4 0 31 1 – –

Otago vs Canterbury Squad | Super Smash 2018-19 Teams

Otago Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Tom Beaton, Neil Broom, Jacob Duffy (Captain), Josh Finnie, Shawn Hicks, Jack Hunter, Anaru Kitchen, Travis Muller, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford, Christi Viljoen, Nathan G Smith

Canterbury Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Chad Bowes, Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher , Tim Johnston, Ed Nuttall , Will Williams, Andrew Ellis, Stephen Murdoch, Cole McConchie (Captain), Tyler Lortan, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Jeremy Benton

