NZ vs SL T20 Scorecard | NZ vs SL T20 Live Scores | SL in NZ 2018-19

NZ vs SL T20 Live Scores : Check out NZ vs SL T20 Scorecard of NZ vs SL T20 at Nelson 2019 of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2019.

Check out SL Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 11, 2019
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland
Toss:
Umpires: Wayne Knights and Shaun Haig
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

New Zealand T20 Squad

Tim Seifert (Wicket Keeper), Tim Southee (Captain), Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Glenn Phillips, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Seth Rance, Scott Kuggeleijn

Sri Lanka T20 Squad for New Zealand Tour 2019

Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Lasith Malinga (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Sadeera Samarawickrama

