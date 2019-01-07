NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Scorecard | NZ vs SL 3rd ODI at Nelson 2019

Posted on Jan 7 2019 - 9:24pm Tagged with: | | |
Categorized as
4
Tagged as
Related
WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 07

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Railways vs Maharashtra Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Saurashtra vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Baroda vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Bengal vs Punjab Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Himachal Pradesh vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Scorecard | Ind vs WI 3rd T20 Live Scores | Paytm T20I Series 2018

Tamil Nadu vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Haryana vs Services Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Live Score : Check out NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Scorecard of NZ vs SL 3rd ODI at Nelson 2018 of the 3-match New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019 as part of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2019.

Check out SL Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 08, 2019
Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson
Toss:
Umpires: Paul Wilson (Australia) and Wayne Knights
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Live Score | NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Scorecard

Find below the NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Live Score and the NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Scorecard :

NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Scorecard | NZ vs SL 3rd ODI at Nelson 2019

NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Scorecard | NZ vs SL 3rd ODI at Nelson 2019. Photo courtesy of melodi2/Freeimages.com.

New Zealand ODI Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket Keeper), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry

Sri Lanka ODI Squad for New Zealand Tour 2019

Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Lasith Malinga (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama

For more coverage of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2019, including the NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Live Score and the NZ vs SL 3rd ODI Scorecard of the NZ vs SL 3rd ODI at Nelson 2019, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related posts

Leave A Response