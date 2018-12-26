NZ vs SL 2nd Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 2nd Test at Christchurch 2018

Match Date: Dec 26-30, 2018

Check out SL Tour of NZ 2018 Schedule

Match Date: Dec 26-30, 2018
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Toss:  Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Michael Gough (England) and Richard Illingworth (England)
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

New Zealand first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
JA Raval c Chandimal b Lakmal 6 24
TWM Latham c Mendis b Lakmal 10 30 1
KS Williamson (C) c Dickwella b Lakmal 2 18
LRPL Taylor not out 22 42 3
HM Nicholls b Lakmal 1 10
BJ Watling (WK) not out 7 20
C de Grandhomme still to bat
TG Southee still to bat
N Wagner still to bat
AY Patel still to bat
TA Boult still to bat
Extras 3 (1 b, 2 lb)
Total 51/4 (24 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Raval, 8.3 ov), 2-17 (Latham, 10.1 ov), 3-22 (Williamson, 14.2 ov), 4-36 (Nicholls, 18.5 ov)

 

Sri Lanka bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Lakmal 12 4 18 4
Kumara 6 4 12 0
Mathews 4 1 6 0
Chameera 2 0 12 0

 

Sri Lanka
MD Gunathilleke
FDM Karunaratne
ARS Silva
BKG Mendis
AD Mathews
LD Chandimal (C)
DPDN Dickwella (WK)
MDK Perera
RAS Lakmal
CBRLS Kumara
PVD Chameera
Photo courtesy of Phillip Capper/Wikipedia.org.

New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Will Young

Sri Lanka Test Squad for New Zealand Tour 2018

Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dimuth Karunaratne

For more coverage of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018, keep following CricketHerald.com.

