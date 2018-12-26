NZ vs SL 2nd Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 2nd Test at Christchurch 2018

NZ vs SL 2nd Test Live Score : Check out NZ vs SL 2nd Test Scorecard of NZ vs SL 2nd Test at Wellington 2018 of the 2-match New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2018 as part of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018.

Check out SL Tour of NZ 2018 Schedule

Match Date: Dec 26-30, 2018

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field

Umpires: Michael Gough (England) and Richard Illingworth (England)

New Zealand first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s JA Raval c Chandimal b Lakmal 6 24 – – TWM Latham c Mendis b Lakmal 10 30 1 – KS Williamson (C) c Dickwella b Lakmal 2 18 – – LRPL Taylor not out 22 42 3 – HM Nicholls b Lakmal 1 10 – – BJ Watling (WK) not out 7 20 – – C de Grandhomme still to bat TG Southee still to bat N Wagner still to bat AY Patel still to bat TA Boult still to bat Extras 3 (1 b, 2 lb) Total 51/4 (24 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Raval, 8.3 ov), 2-17 (Latham, 10.1 ov), 3-22 (Williamson, 14.2 ov), 4-36 (Nicholls, 18.5 ov)

Sri Lanka bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Lakmal 12 4 18 4 – – Kumara 6 4 12 0 – – Mathews 4 1 6 0 – – Chameera 2 0 12 0 – –

Sri Lanka MD Gunathilleke FDM Karunaratne ARS Silva BKG Mendis AD Mathews LD Chandimal (C) DPDN Dickwella (WK) MDK Perera RAS Lakmal CBRLS Kumara PVD Chameera

New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Will Young

Sri Lanka Test Squad for New Zealand Tour 2018

Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dimuth Karunaratne

For more coverage of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018, including the NZ vs SL 2nd Test Live Score and the NZ vs SL 2nd Test Scorecard of the NZ vs SL 2nd Test at Wellington 2018, keep following CricketHerald.com.

