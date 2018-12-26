NZ vs SL 2nd Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 2nd Test at Christchurch 2018

NZ vs SL 2nd Test Live Score : Check out NZ vs SL 2nd Test Scorecard of NZ vs SL 2nd Test at Wellington 2018 of the 2-match New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2018 as part of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018.
Match Date: Dec 26-30, 2018
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Michael Gough (England) and Richard Illingworth (England)
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
|New Zealand first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|JA Raval
|c Chandimal b Lakmal
|6
|24
|–
|–
|TWM Latham
|c Mendis b Lakmal
|10
|30
|1
|–
|KS Williamson (C)
|c Dickwella b Lakmal
|2
|18
|–
|–
|LRPL Taylor
|not out
|22
|42
|3
|–
|HM Nicholls
|b Lakmal
|1
|10
|–
|–
|BJ Watling (WK)
|not out
|7
|20
|–
|–
|C de Grandhomme
|still to bat
|TG Southee
|still to bat
|N Wagner
|still to bat
|AY Patel
|still to bat
|TA Boult
|still to bat
|Extras
|3 (1 b, 2 lb)
|Total
|51/4 (24 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Raval, 8.3 ov), 2-17 (Latham, 10.1 ov), 3-22 (Williamson, 14.2 ov), 4-36 (Nicholls, 18.5 ov)
|Sri Lanka bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Lakmal
|12
|4
|18
|4
|–
|–
|Kumara
|6
|4
|12
|0
|–
|–
|Mathews
|4
|1
|6
|0
|–
|–
|Chameera
|2
|0
|12
|0
|–
|–
|Sri Lanka
|MD Gunathilleke
|FDM Karunaratne
|ARS Silva
|BKG Mendis
|AD Mathews
|LD Chandimal (C)
|DPDN Dickwella (WK)
|MDK Perera
|RAS Lakmal
|CBRLS Kumara
|PVD Chameera
New Zealand Squad
Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Will Young
Sri Lanka Test Squad for New Zealand Tour 2018
Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dimuth Karunaratne
For more coverage of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018, keep following CricketHerald.com.