NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard | NZ vs SL 1st Test at Wellington 2018

NZ vs SL 1st Test Live Score : Check out NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard of NZ vs SL 1st Test at Wellington 2018 of the 2-match New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2018 as part of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018.

Check out SL Tour of NZ 2018 Schedule

Match Date: Dec 15-19, 2018
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
Toss:
Umpires: Michael Gough (England) and Rod Tucker (Australia)
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

New Zealand Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Matt Henry, Will Young

Sri Lanka Test Squad for New Zealand Tour 2018

Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dimuth Karunaratne

For more coverage of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2018, including the NZ vs SL 1st Test Live Score and the NZ vs SL 1st Test Scorecard of the NZ vs SL 1st Test at Wellington 2018, keep following CricketHerald.com.

