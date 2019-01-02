NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard | NZ vs SL 1st ODI at Mount Maunganui 2019

Posted on Jan 2 2019 - 9:43pm Tagged with: | | |
Categorized as
1
Tagged as
Related
Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 4th Test at Sydney 2019

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 4th Test at Sydney 2019

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Sikkim vs Meghalaya Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Punjab vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Madhya Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Eden Gardens photo

Bengal vs Delhi Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Andhra vs Hyderabad Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Vidarbha vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Live Score : Check out NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard of NZ vs SL 1st ODI at Mount Maunganui 2018 of the 3-match New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019 as part of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2019.

Check out SL Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 03, 2019
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Live Score | NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard

Find below the NZ vs SL 1st ODI Live Score and the NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard :

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard | NZ vs SL 1st ODI at Mount Maunganui 2019

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard | NZ vs SL 1st ODI at Mount Maunganui 2019. Photo courtesy of Schwede66/Wikipedia.org.

New Zealand ODI Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket Keeper), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry

Sri Lanka ODI Squad for New Zealand Tour 2018

Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Lasith Malinga (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama

For more coverage of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2019, including the NZ vs SL 1st ODI Live Score and the NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard of the NZ vs SL 1st ODI at Mount Maunganui 2019, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related posts

Leave A Response