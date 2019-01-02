NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard | NZ vs SL 1st ODI at Mount Maunganui 2019

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Live Score : Check out NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard of NZ vs SL 1st ODI at Mount Maunganui 2018 of the 3-match New Zealand vs Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019 as part of Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand 2019.

Match Date: Jan 03, 2019

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

New Zealand ODI Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tim Seifert (Wicket Keeper), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry

Sri Lanka ODI Squad for New Zealand Tour 2018

Niroshan Dickwella (Wicket Keeper), Lasith Malinga (Captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama

