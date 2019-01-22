NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Scorecard | NZ vs Ind 1st ODI at Napier 2019

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Live Scores : Check out NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Scorecard of the 1st ODI of India Tour of New Zealand 2019.

Check out Ind Tour of NZ 2019 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 23, 2019
Venue: McLean Park, Napier
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Live Scores | NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Scorecard

Find below the NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Live Scores and the NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Scorecard :

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Scorecard | NZ vs Ind 1st ODI at Napier 2019

NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Scorecard | NZ vs Ind 1st ODI at Napier 2019. Photo courtesy of melodi2/Freeimages.com.

New Zealand 1st ODI Squad

Kane Williamson (Captain), Tom Latham (Wicket Keeper), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Nicholls, Doug Bracewell and Matt Henry

India ODI Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), MS Dhoni (Wicket Keeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, K Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj

For more coverage of India Tour of New Zealand 2019, including the NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Live Scores, NZ vs Ind 1st ODI highlights and the NZ vs Ind 1st ODI Scorecard, keep following CricketHerald.com.

