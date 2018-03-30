NZ vs Eng 2nd Test 2018 : Bairstow, Wood rescue England to 290 for 8

A superb partnership of 95 for the eight wicket between Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood rescued England to 290 for 8 on Day 1 of the NZ vs Eng 2nd Test 2018 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday.

This was after Kane Williamson had won the toss and put England to bat first. The visitors, who had lost the Auckland Test match after being bowled out for 58 in its first innings, were reeling at 164 for 7 when Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood got together in the middle.

By the end of the day’s play, the wicket keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 97 in the company of Jack Leach (10*). Mark Wood scored a career best of 52 (from 62 balls) to help Jonny Bairstow in resurrecting the English innings, which was once again ripped apart by the Kiwi opening bowlers Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Trent Boult once again dismissed Alastair Cook (2), this time cleaned up the left-hander’s off stump in the third over of the match. Tim Southee complemented with the wicket of James Vince (18). England skipper Joe Root scored 37 before he was bowled by Tim Southee.

After Joe Root’s exit, England lost two more wickets in a hurry that of Dawid Malan for a first ball duck and opener Mark Stoneman (35) to Trent Boult and Tim Southee, respectively, in the space of four balls to find themselves at 94 for 5.

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow put up a promising stand of 57 before the former caught down the legside by wicket keeper BJ Watling for 25 off Trent Boult. Stuart Broad did not last long to leave the visitors at 164 for 7 and to give a fifer for Tim Southee. Trent Boult, the Man of the Match, in the NZ vs Eng Auckland Test 2018, picked up three wickets.