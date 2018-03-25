NZ vs Eng 1st Test at Auckland : Rain frustrates New Zealand again on Day 3

Bad weather continued to dominate the proceedings on Day 3 of the day-night NZ vs Eng 1st Test at Auckland, on Saturday with just the 17 balls bowled.

The match hasn’t progressed much with New Zealand pushing their score to 233 for 4 having bowled out England for 58 on a dramatic first day.

England will hope that there will be more rain at least on the fourth day so that they could escape Eden Park, Auckland with a draw. Only 26 overs were bowled in total on Day 2 and Day 3.

Although the weather forecast for Auckland looks promising to accommodate a decent amount of cricket, there is still a chance of rain on Sunday afternoon.

A result in this NZ vs Eng 1st Test at Auckland is very much possible should England bat badly in their second innings as well.

New Zealand, in fact, can even afford to declare their first innings with a sizeable lead of 175 runs. However, they may not take a risk as anything could be possible if the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad run through their batting in the final innings of the match.

On day three, the only notable thing was overnight batsman Henry Nicholls reaching his sixth Test match fifty. Henry Nicholls is on 52 and wicket keeper BJ Watling is on 18 before the day’s play was called off due to rain and wet outfield.

New Zealand opening bowler Tim Southee, who took four wickets in the English first innings, said that although the rain has been frustrating, the Kiwis had done enough on Day 1 to be in a good position to force a result. Tim Southee’s new ball partner Trent Boult went on to take six wickets to help New Zealand bowl out England for their sixth lowest total in their test cricket history.