Northern Knights vs Wellington Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores | Dec 22

Northern Knights vs Wellington Live Scores

Northern Knights vs Wellington Live Scores | Super Smash 2018-19 Scores

Northern Knights vs Wellington Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 22, 2018

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Toss: Wellington won the toss and elected to field

Umpires: Billy Bowden and Wayne Knights

Match Result: Northern Knights won by 45 runs

Northern Knights innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Anton Devcich c Hose b Woodcock 0 2 – – Tim Seifert (WK) c and b Patel 46 28 5 2 Dean Brownlie (C) b Neesham 99 46 10 6 Brett Hampton c Bracewell b Patel 9 11 – 1 Daryl Mitchell c Hose b Newton 29 17 – 3 Mitchell Santner not out 22 13 3 – Daniel Flynn c Nofal b Bennett 1 2 – – Peter Bocock not out 1 2 – – Scott Kuggeleijn did not bat Ish Sodhi did not bat Brett Randell did not bat Extras 8 (3 lb, 1 nb, 4 w) Total 215/6 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Devcich, 0.2 ov), 2-72 (Seifert, 7.1 ov), 3-86 (Hampton, 9.2 ov), 4-179 (Mitchell, 16.1 ov), 5-199 (Brownlie, 18.2 ov), 6-211 (Flynn, 19.1 ov)

Wellington bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Woodcock 2 0 24 1 – – Nofal 2 0 28 0 – – Newton 4 0 44 1 1 1 Bennett 4 0 28 1 1 – Neesham 4 0 49 1 1 – Patel 4 0 39 2 1 –

Wellington innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Michael Bracewell c Hampton b Randell 6 5 1 – Devon Conway b Sodhi 45 23 8 1 Adam Hose c Seifert b Kuggeleijn 36 21 4 1 Jimmy Neesham c Brownlie b Sodhi 22 13 3 1 Tom Blundell (WK) c Hampton b Mitchell 20 17 1 – Michael Pollard c Santner b Devcich 24 19 2 – Malcolm Nofal c Santner b Mitchell 6 8 – – Luke Woodcock b Devcich 1 2 – – Ollie Newton c Mitchell b Devcich 0 1 – – Jeetan Patel c Brownlie b Devcich 0 1 – – Hamish Bennett (C) not out 1 1 – – Extras 9 (2 nb, 7 w) Total 170 all out (18.1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-32 (Bracewell, 2.3 ov), 2-70 (Conway, 6.5 ov), 3-112 (Hose, 9.6 ov), 4-114 (Neesham, 10.3 ov), 5-158 (Pollard, 15.3 ov), 6-161 (Blundell, 16.1 ov), 7-167 (Woodcock, 17.1 ov), 8-167 (Newton, 17.2 ov), 9-168 (Patel, 17.4 ov), 10-170 (Nofal, 18.1 ov)

Northern Knights bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Devcich 4 0 27 4 2 – Kuggeleijn 3.4 0 58 1 3 2 Randell 2 0 16 1 – – Santner 3 0 28 0 1 – Sodhi 4 0 34 2 – – Mitchell 1.3 0 7 2 1 –

Northern Knights vs Wellington Squad | Super Smash 2018-19 Teams

Northern Knights Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Peter Bocock, Dean Brownlie (Captain), Anton Devcich, Daniel Flynn, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Brett Randell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

Wellington Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Hamish Bennett (Captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Adam Hose, James Neesham, Ollie Newton, Malcolm Nofal, Jeetan Patel, Michael Pollard, Ben Sears, Luke Woodcock

