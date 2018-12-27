Northern Knights vs Central Districts Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores | Dec 27

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Live Scores : Check out Northern Knights vs Central Districts aka the NK vs CD Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores – Northern Knights vs Central Districts Live Scorecard of the Burger King Super Smash 2018-19 aka Super Smash 2018-19.

Super Smash 2018-19

Northern Knights vs Central Districts cricket match played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Dec 27, 2018.

Match Date: Dec 27, 2018

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Squad | Super Smash 2018-19 Teams

Northern Knights Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Tim Seifert (Wicket Keeper), Dean Brownlie (Captain), Anton Devcich, Brett Hampton, Corey Anderson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Flynn, Peter Bocock, Brett Randell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Zak Gibson

Central Districts Super Smash 2018-19 Squad

Tom Bruce (Captain), Dane Cleaver (Wicket Keeper), Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Christian Leopard, Willem Ludick, Felix Murray, Kieran Noema-Barnett, Seth Rance, Blair Tickner, Ben Wheeler, George Worker, Will Young

