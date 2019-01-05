Northern Knights vs Auckland Scorecard | Super Smash 2019 Live Scores | Jan 06

Northern Knights vs Auckland Scorecard : We bring you here Northern Knights vs Auckland live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the Burger King Super Smash 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the NK vs AKL Super Smash 2019 Highlights after the match.

Northern Knights vs Auckland | Super Smash 2019

Northern Knights vs Auckland Scorecard

Match Date: Jan 06, 2019

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Northern Knights vs Auckland Scorecard

Check out the below Northern Knights vs Auckland scorecard :

Northern Knights vs Auckland Squad | Super Smash 2019 Teams

Northern Knights Squad

Anton Devcich, PD Bocock (Wicket Keeper), Dean Brownlie (Captain), Brett Hampton, Daryl Mitchell, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Daniel Flynn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Neil Wagner, Tarun Nethula, Chris Jordan

Auckland Squad

James Vince, Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips (Wicket Keeper), Mark Chapman, Craig Cachopa (Captain), Robert ODonnell, Ronnie Hira, William Somerville, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Lister, Matthew Quinn, Donovan Grobbelaar

