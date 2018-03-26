New Zealand wrap up innings victory in Auckland Test match

New Zealand defeated England by an innings and 49 runs in the NZ vs Eng 1st Test at Auckland with the visitors getting bowled out for 320 in their second innings on Monday.

England began the final day’s play at Eden Park at 132 for 3, having lost the key wickets of Alastair Cook and Joe Root the day before. Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow got out without much of a fight, scoring 23 and 28, respectively.

Moeen Ali also fell in the 20s leaving England at 217 for 6. Just when the match seemed to be getting over, an 83-run stand between Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes delayed the inevitable.

Ben Stokes batted out 188 balls to score 66 while Chris Woakes was unconquered with 52 from 118 balls. The pair batted together for a little over 30 overs. Once Ben Stokes was dismissed by Neil Wagner, New Zealand ran through the lower order in no time.

Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and leg-spinner Todd Astle took three wickets each as England were bowled out in 126.1 overs. It was a huge improvement for England, who lost the match on Day 1 after they were shot out for an embarrassing 58 all out.

Trent Boult for taking nine wickets in the Test, was the Man of the Match.

England have now lost 10 matches and drawn two matches in their last 12 Tests away from home.

The second and final Test match of the series will be at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, which begins from 30th March.