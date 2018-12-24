National T20 Cup 2018 Points Table | National T20 Cup 2018 Results

National T20 Cup 2018 Points Table : Follow the latest National T20 Cup 2018 Points Table and National T20 Cup 2018 results in this post of National T20 Cup 2018.

The National T20 Cup 2018 Points Table will feature details like matches played (Mat), matches won (Won), matches lost (Lost), matches tied (Tied), matches abandoned (Aban) and the points collected (Pts).

Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate Rawalpindi 7 5 2 0 0 8 0.255 Lahore Whites 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.479 Karachi Whites 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.166 Peshawar 7 3 4 0 0 8 -0.506 Islamabad 7 3 4 0 0 6 0.140 Multan 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.001 Federal Areas 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.173 Lahore Blues 7 3 4 0 0 6 -0.329

National T20 Cup 2018 Results

