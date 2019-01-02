Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima in Dimapur . Follow here Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.

Match Date: Dec 30-Jan 2,2019

Venue: Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur

Toss: Nagaland won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: S Jha and S Kumar Singh

Match Result: Nagaland won by an innings and 120 runs

Man of the Match: R Jonathan

Arunachal Pradesh first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s N Obi b Suyal 0 4 – – T Doria lbw b Suyal 15 31 2 – T Tahin b Suyal 0 1 – – IT Toku b Suyal 4 4 1 – RT Toko lbw b Wotsa 24 76 5 – S Tacho b Kazi 31 96 3 – KL Yangfo (C) b Kazi 20 27 4 – T Davit (WK) b Kazi 0 3 – – T Neri not out 22 53 4 – D Upadhyay b Lemtur 9 15 1 – L Tehi c Jonathan b Rahman 4 20 – – Extras 6 (1 b, 1 lb, 3 nb, 1 w) Total 135 all out (54.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Obi, 0.4 ov), 2-0 (Tahin, 0.5 ov), 3-6 (Toku, 2.3 ov), 4-29 (Doria, 10.2 ov), 5-73 (Toko, 27.6 ov), 6-98 (Yangfo, 38.1 ov), 7-98 (Davit, 38.4 ov), 8-103 (Tacho, 40.5 ov), 9-116 (Upadhyay, 47.1 ov), 10-135 (Tehi, 54.3 ov)

Nagaland bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Suyal 13 5 28 4 – Chishi 6 1 18 0 3 Wotsa 10 2 25 1 – Bhatia 3 1 12 0 – Lemtur 7 1 24 1 – Kazi 9 3 13 3 – Rahman 6.3 1 13 1 –

Nagaland first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s P Sehrawat b Upadhyay 112 124 16 1 S Rupero c Davit b Tehi 65 110 6 – TK Chishi c Doria b Tehi 2 29 – – M Wotsa c Doria b Upadhyay 0 1 – – IM Lemtur b Upadhyay 0 2 – – TA Rahman b Upadhyay 0 1 – – KB Pawan (WK) c Obi b Tehi 2 9 – – R Jonathan (C) b Doria 131 107 6 10 AA Kazi not out 50 81 4 – R Bhatia c sub (K Garg) b Doria 4 3 1 – PS Suyal not out 0 3 – – Extras 11 (4 b, 7 nb) Total 377/9 declared (77.1 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-156 (Rupero, 34.3 ov), 2-182 (Sehrawat, 41.5 ov), 3-182 (Wotsa, 41.6 ov), 4-182 (Lemtur, 43.2 ov), 5-182 (Rahman, 43.3 ov), 6-184 (Chishi, 44.3 ov), 7-185 (Pawan, 46.4 ov), 8-317 (Jonathan, 76.1 ov), 9-375 (Bhatia, 76.4 ov)

Arunachal Pradesh bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Tehi 18 2 80 3 – – Upadhyay 25 5 84 4 – – Doria 17 0 121 2 – 7 Neri 17.1 0 88 0 – –

Arunachal Pradesh second innings Runs Balls 4s 6s T Doria b Rahman 33 49 4 – N Obi lbw b Kazi 12 39 2 – KL Yangfo (C) b Kazi 11 49 1 – RT Toko lbw b Kazi 1 5 – – T Tahin c Pawan b Lemtur 7 43 – – IT Toku lbw b Kazi 11 22 1 1 S Tacho not out 19 64 3 – T Davit (WK) b Suyal 1 9 – – T Neri b Kazi 7 22 1 – D Upadhyay c Pawan b Kazi 0 2 – – L Tehi run out (Rahman) 10 19 2 – Extras 10 (7 b, 3 lb) Total 122 all out (53.5 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-47 (Obi, 14.3 ov), 2-47 (Doria, 15.1 ov), 3-48 (Toko, 16.1 ov), 4-71 (Tahin, 29.1 ov), 5-75 (Yangfo, 32.4 ov), 6-86 (Toku, 36.2 ov), 7-91 (Davit, 39.1 ov), 8-106 (Neri, 46.3 ov), 9-106 (Upadhyay, 46.5 ov), 10-122 (Tehi, 53.5 ov)

Nagaland bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Suyal 15 5 31 1 – – Bhatia 3 0 16 0 – – Kazi 19 10 22 6 – – Rahman 9.5 3 23 1 – – Lemtur 7 2 20 1 – –

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Nagaland Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Sedezhalie Rupero, Hokaito Zhimomi, Paras Sehrawat, Rongsen Jonathan, KB Pawan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Toni Chishi, Abrar Kazi, Imliwati Lemtur, Nitesh Lohchab, Pawan Suyal, Tahmeed Rahman, Mughavi Wotsa, Inakato Zhimomi, Rachit Bhatia, Jala uddin, Arun

Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Utsav Pankaj, Techi Doria, Neelam Obi, Kamsha Yangfo(w/c), Kshitiz Sharma, Akhilesh Sahani, Samarth Seth, Licha Tehi, Sandeep Thakur, Tana David, Techi Neri, Momar Ori, Takar Paja, Sams Alam, Myendung Singpho, Shoyeb, Subhash Sharma, Aakash Singh, Hayat Ansari, Techi Tahin, Indiya Toku, Prateek Singh, Song Tacho, Nipun Malhotra, Deendyal, Ketan Garg

