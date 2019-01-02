Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima in Dimapur . Follow here Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.
Match Date: Dec 30-Jan 2,2019
Venue: Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima, Dimapur
Toss: Nagaland won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: S Jha and S Kumar Singh
Match Result: Nagaland won by an innings and 120 runs
Man of the Match: R Jonathan
|Arunachal Pradesh first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|N Obi
|b Suyal
|0
|4
|–
|–
|T Doria
|lbw b Suyal
|15
|31
|2
|–
|T Tahin
|b Suyal
|0
|1
|–
|–
|IT Toku
|b Suyal
|4
|4
|1
|–
|RT Toko
|lbw b Wotsa
|24
|76
|5
|–
|S Tacho
|b Kazi
|31
|96
|3
|–
|KL Yangfo (C)
|b Kazi
|20
|27
|4
|–
|T Davit (WK)
|b Kazi
|0
|3
|–
|–
|T Neri
|not out
|22
|53
|4
|–
|D Upadhyay
|b Lemtur
|9
|15
|1
|–
|L Tehi
|c Jonathan b Rahman
|4
|20
|–
|–
|Extras
|6 (1 b, 1 lb, 3 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|135 all out (54.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-0 (Obi, 0.4 ov), 2-0 (Tahin, 0.5 ov), 3-6 (Toku, 2.3 ov), 4-29 (Doria, 10.2 ov), 5-73 (Toko, 27.6 ov), 6-98 (Yangfo, 38.1 ov), 7-98 (Davit, 38.4 ov), 8-103 (Tacho, 40.5 ov), 9-116 (Upadhyay, 47.1 ov), 10-135 (Tehi, 54.3 ov)
|Nagaland bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Suyal
|13
|5
|28
|4
|–
|Chishi
|6
|1
|18
|0
|3
|Wotsa
|10
|2
|25
|1
|–
|Bhatia
|3
|1
|12
|0
|–
|Lemtur
|7
|1
|24
|1
|–
|Kazi
|9
|3
|13
|3
|–
|Rahman
|6.3
|1
|13
|1
|–
|Nagaland first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|P Sehrawat
|b Upadhyay
|112
|124
|16
|1
|S Rupero
|c Davit b Tehi
|65
|110
|6
|–
|TK Chishi
|c Doria b Tehi
|2
|29
|–
|–
|M Wotsa
|c Doria b Upadhyay
|0
|1
|–
|–
|IM Lemtur
|b Upadhyay
|0
|2
|–
|–
|TA Rahman
|b Upadhyay
|0
|1
|–
|–
|KB Pawan (WK)
|c Obi b Tehi
|2
|9
|–
|–
|R Jonathan (C)
|b Doria
|131
|107
|6
|10
|AA Kazi
|not out
|50
|81
|4
|–
|R Bhatia
|c sub (K Garg) b Doria
|4
|3
|1
|–
|PS Suyal
|not out
|0
|3
|–
|–
|Extras
|11 (4 b, 7 nb)
|Total
|377/9 declared (77.1 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-156 (Rupero, 34.3 ov), 2-182 (Sehrawat, 41.5 ov), 3-182 (Wotsa, 41.6 ov), 4-182 (Lemtur, 43.2 ov), 5-182 (Rahman, 43.3 ov), 6-184 (Chishi, 44.3 ov), 7-185 (Pawan, 46.4 ov), 8-317 (Jonathan, 76.1 ov), 9-375 (Bhatia, 76.4 ov)
|Arunachal Pradesh bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Tehi
|18
|2
|80
|3
|–
|–
|Upadhyay
|25
|5
|84
|4
|–
|–
|Doria
|17
|0
|121
|2
|–
|7
|Neri
|17.1
|0
|88
|0
|–
|–
|Arunachal Pradesh second innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|T Doria
|b Rahman
|33
|49
|4
|–
|N Obi
|lbw b Kazi
|12
|39
|2
|–
|KL Yangfo (C)
|b Kazi
|11
|49
|1
|–
|RT Toko
|lbw b Kazi
|1
|5
|–
|–
|T Tahin
|c Pawan b Lemtur
|7
|43
|–
|–
|IT Toku
|lbw b Kazi
|11
|22
|1
|1
|S Tacho
|not out
|19
|64
|3
|–
|T Davit (WK)
|b Suyal
|1
|9
|–
|–
|T Neri
|b Kazi
|7
|22
|1
|–
|D Upadhyay
|c Pawan b Kazi
|0
|2
|–
|–
|L Tehi
|run out (Rahman)
|10
|19
|2
|–
|Extras
|10 (7 b, 3 lb)
|Total
|122 all out (53.5 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-47 (Obi, 14.3 ov), 2-47 (Doria, 15.1 ov), 3-48 (Toko, 16.1 ov), 4-71 (Tahin, 29.1 ov), 5-75 (Yangfo, 32.4 ov), 6-86 (Toku, 36.2 ov), 7-91 (Davit, 39.1 ov), 8-106 (Neri, 46.3 ov), 9-106 (Upadhyay, 46.5 ov), 10-122 (Tehi, 53.5 ov)
|Nagaland bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Suyal
|15
|5
|31
|1
|–
|–
|Bhatia
|3
|0
|16
|0
|–
|–
|Kazi
|19
|10
|22
|6
|–
|–
|Rahman
|9.5
|3
|23
|1
|–
|–
|Lemtur
|7
|2
|20
|1
|–
|–
Nagaland Ranji Trophy Squad 2018
Sedezhalie Rupero, Hokaito Zhimomi, Paras Sehrawat, Rongsen Jonathan, KB Pawan (Captain & Wicket Keeper), Toni Chishi, Abrar Kazi, Imliwati Lemtur, Nitesh Lohchab, Pawan Suyal, Tahmeed Rahman, Mughavi Wotsa, Inakato Zhimomi, Rachit Bhatia, Jala uddin, Arun
Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Squad 2018
Utsav Pankaj, Techi Doria, Neelam Obi, Kamsha Yangfo(w/c), Kshitiz Sharma, Akhilesh Sahani, Samarth Seth, Licha Tehi, Sandeep Thakur, Tana David, Techi Neri, Momar Ori, Takar Paja, Sams Alam, Myendung Singpho, Shoyeb, Subhash Sharma, Aakash Singh, Hayat Ansari, Techi Tahin, Indiya Toku, Prateek Singh, Song Tacho, Nipun Malhotra, Deendyal, Ketan Garg
