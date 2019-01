Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Jan 7-10

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai . Follow here Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2019 and check out Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018/19 link here.

This is the Round 9, Elite Group A match of the Ranji Trophy 2019 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh highlights 2019 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy live scores.

Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Live Scores 2018

Match Date: Jan 7-10, 2019

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Live Scores | Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard

Check below Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh live scores.

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy 2019 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2019 Teams

Mumbai Ranji Trophy Squad 2019

Jay Gokul Bista, Vikrant Vilas Auti, Siddhesh Lad (Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Shubham Ranjane, Aditya Tare (Wicket Keeper), Shivam Dube, Dhrumil Matkar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Suryakumar Yadav, Eknath Kerkar, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Akhil Herwadkar, Royston Dias, Ashay Sardesai, Shivam Malhotra, Badre Alam, Armaan Jaffer, Minad Manjrekar, Karsh Kothari

Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Squad 2019

Avnish Dhaliwal, Anuj Tiwary, Manoj Singh (Wicket Keeper), Amandeep Khare, Harpreet Singh (Captain), Ashutosh Singh, Vishal Kushwah, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Shivendra Singh, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Omkar Verma, Sanjeet Desai, Shubham Singh, Sumit Ruikar, Abhimanyu Chauhan, Jatin Saxena, Rishabh Tiwari, Shubham Agarwal, Shashank Chandraker, Sahban Khan, Abhishek Tamrakar, Siddharth Chandrakar, Sahil Gupta, Shahnawaz Hussain, Shakeeb Ahmed, Vikrant Rajput, Vishal Singh

Thank you for visiting our post on the Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh Ranji Trophy Highlights 2019.

Related

Related posts