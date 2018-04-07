Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018 opening match today

Vivo IPL 2018 aka IPL 11 kicks off on Saturday evening with the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma are the defending IPL champions.

The MI vs CSK IPL 2018 game will be a comeback match for Chennai Super Kings having completed a two-year ban.

Like always, former India captain MS Dhoni is the CSK captain. MS Dhoni had played for the Rising Pune Supergiant in IPL 9 and IPL 10.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, which had clashed against each other in the IPL 3 final at the DY Patil Stadium, have been two of the most popular and consistent IPL teams. While Mumbai Indians has won the IPL thrice, Chennai Super Kings clinched it twice.

Mumbai Indians, in general, haven’t been good starters, but the Rohit Sharma led team has a better head to head record compared to MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, along with a better record at their home ground.

For the first time in IPL history, the umpire decision review system – DRS will be introduced, which means the IPL 11 matches will only be taking more time to be completed than before.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2018 has a lot of similar faces with a couple of fresh faces in the form of West Indian Evin Lewis and young wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan from Jharkhand. The left-handed Ishan Kishan, who is a former India U19 captain, had played for the Gujarat Lions and is quite an exciting hitter.

Mumbai Indians’ aces are the Pandya brothers – Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya while there is the maverick Kieron Pollard to take matches away from the opposition with his mighty hitting. The middle order of Mumbai Indians has the likes of JP Duminy, India discard Saurabh Tiwary and local boy Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai Indians’ have a solid pace bowling unit which includes the likes of Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan and Mustafizur Rahman. Their spin attack will be led by the exciting Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya.

For the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni joins forces again with the likes of Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, who were all core part of the yellow brigade. All the three players had played for the Gujarat Lions following the ban on CSK in IPL 2016 and IPL 2017.

A couple of key additions to the CSK squad for IPL 2018 are Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu, who had played for the Mumbai Indians all these years.

CSK captain MS Dhoni and coach Stephen Fleming will have a tough time in selecting the playing XI for tonight’s MI vs CSK IPL 11 match at Mumbai. The key batsmen in CSK are Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu along with the finisher Dwayne Bravo. Other options include Sam Billings and South African skipper Faf du Plessis although the latter is unlikely to play due to a finger injury.

CSK’s bowling unit for Vivo IPL 2018 depends largely on its spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, leg spinner Karn Sharma along with foreign imports – South African leggie Imran Tahir and Kiwi left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

CSK pace bowling looks slightly weak and will be spearheaded by upcoming Indian fast bowler Shardul Thakur from Mumbai. The team will count on Mark Wood and new South African pacer Lungi Ngidi to show their prowess while there is a surprise package in Kerala fast bowler KM Arif who can bowl easily over 145kmph.

Mumbai Indians Squad for IPL 2018

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (Wicket Keeper), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tajinder Singh, Mustafizur Rahman, Krunal Pandya, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, JP Duminy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan and MD Nidheesh

Chennai Super Kings Squad for IPL 2018

Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (Captain and Wicket Keeper), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Mark Wood, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir and N Jagadeesan