Multan v Lahore Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 18

Mul vs LW Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of National T20 Cup 2018. In this post, we bring you Multan v Lahore Whites scorecard, that is Mul vs LW scorecard of the National T20 Cup 2018.
Check here National T20 Cup 2018 Fixtures
Mul vs LW Scorecard | National T20 Cup 2018 | National T20 Cup Scores
Match Date: Dec 18, 2018
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:
Mul vs LW Live Score | Multan v Lahore Whites Scorecard
Check out the below Mul vs LW Live Score, Mul vs LW scorecard and Multan v Lahore Whites scores :
For more coverage of National T20 Cup 2018, including the Mul vs LW scorecard, Multan v Lahore Whites – Mul vs LW Live Scores, Mul vs LW highlights, National T20 Cup 2018 highlights and other National T20 Cup 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.