Multan v Islamabad National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 23

Mul vs Isl Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of National T20 Cup 2018. In this post, we bring you Multan v Islamabad scorecard, that is Mul vs Isl scorecard of the National T20 Cup 2018.

Check here National T20 Cup 2018 Fixtures

Mul vs Isl Scorecard | National T20 Cup 2018 | National T20 Cup Scores

Match Date: Dec 23, 2018

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Toss: Islamabad won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: Adnan Rasheed and Ahsan Raza

Match Result: Islamabad won by 7 wickets

Mul vs Isl Live Score | Multan v Islamabad Scorecard

Check out the below Mul vs Isl Live Score, Mul vs Isl scorecard and Multan v Islamabad scores :

Multan innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Imad Wasim 8 4 2 – Zeeshan Malik b Shehzad Azam 57 55 5 – Sohaib Maqsood (C) b Sohail Khan 5 3 1 – Hasan Mohsin c Asif Ali b Umar Gul 8 7 1 – Mohammad Irfan lbw b Shehzad Azam 10 12 – – Mohammad Mohsin b Ahmed Bashir 4 8 – – Waqar Hussain (WK) b Ahmed Bashir 13 17 – – Mohammad Imran b Umar Gul 1 2 – – Bilawal Bhatti run out 2 2 – – Zulfiqar Babar b Shehzad Azam 3 4 – – Mohammad Irfan not out 0 1 – – Extras 6 (5 lb, 1 nb) Total 117 all out (19 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-13, 3-37, 4-63, 5-74, 6-100, 7-105, 8-109, 9-116, 10-117 (19 ov)

Islamabad bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Imad Wasim 4 0 21 1 – – Sohail Khan 3 0 24 1 – – Umar Gul 4 0 27 2 – 1 Ahmed Bashir 4 0 23 2 – – Shehzad Azam 4 0 17 3 – –

Islamabad innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Abid Ali not out 50 48 4 – Rohail Nazir (WK) b Zulfiqar Babar 1 3 – – Ali Sarfraz c Mohammad Mohsin b Bilawal Bhatti 19 20 3 – Imad Wasim (C) c Hasan Mohsin b Zulfiqar Babar 10 15 1 – Asif Ali not out 33 15 2 3 Arsal Sheikh did not bat Umar Gul did not bat Ahmed Bashir did not bat Sohail Khan did not bat Adeel Malik did not bat Shehzad Azam did not bat Extras 6 (2 lb, 1 nb, 3 w) Total 119/3 (16.4 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-51, 3-71

Multan bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mohammad Irfan 3 0 16 0 – – Zulfiqar Babar 4 0 26 2 1 – Bilawal Bhatti 3.4 0 29 1 1 – Mohammad Irfan 3 0 29 0 – 1 Mohammad Hafeez 2 0 10 0 – – Mohammad Imran 1 0 7 0 – –

For more coverage of National T20 Cup 2018, including the Mul vs Isl scorecard, Multan v Islamabad – Mul vs Isl Live Scores, Mul vs Isl highlights, National T20 Cup 2018 highlights and other National T20 Cup 2018 scorecards, keep following CricketHerald.com.

Related

Related posts