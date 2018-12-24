Multan v Islamabad National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 23

Lahore Whites v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Final Live Scores | Dec 24

Islamabad v Lahore Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Scores | Dec 24

Karachi Whites v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Semi Final Live Scores | Dec 24

Karachi Whites v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 23

Federally Administered Tribal Areas v Lahore Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 22

Lahore Blues v Peshawar National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 22

Multan v Rawalpindi National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 21

Islamabad v Karachi Whites National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 21

National T20 Cup 2018 Points Table | National T20 Cup 2018 Results

Auckland vs Wellington Scorecard | Super Smash 2018-19 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 23, 2018
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Toss:  Islamabad won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: Adnan Rasheed and Ahsan Raza
Match Result: Islamabad won by 7 wickets

Multan innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Mohammad Hafeez lbw b Imad Wasim 8 4 2
Zeeshan Malik b Shehzad Azam 57 55 5
Sohaib Maqsood (C) b Sohail Khan 5 3 1
Hasan Mohsin c Asif Ali b Umar Gul 8 7 1
Mohammad Irfan lbw b Shehzad Azam 10 12
Mohammad Mohsin b Ahmed Bashir 4 8
Waqar Hussain (WK) b Ahmed Bashir 13 17
Mohammad Imran b Umar Gul 1 2
Bilawal Bhatti run out 2 2
Zulfiqar Babar b Shehzad Azam 3 4
Mohammad Irfan not out 0 1
Extras 6 (5 lb, 1 nb)
Total 117 all out (19 overs)
Fall of wickets:
1-8, 2-13, 3-37, 4-63, 5-74, 6-100, 7-105, 8-109, 9-116, 10-117 (19 ov)

 

Islamabad bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Imad Wasim 4 0 21 1
Sohail Khan 3 0 24 1
Umar Gul 4 0 27 2 1
Ahmed Bashir 4 0 23 2
Shehzad Azam 4 0 17 3

 

Islamabad innings Runs Balls 4s 6s
Abid Ali not out 50 48 4
Rohail Nazir (WK) b Zulfiqar Babar 1 3
Ali Sarfraz c Mohammad Mohsin b Bilawal Bhatti 19 20 3
Imad Wasim (C) c Hasan Mohsin b Zulfiqar Babar 10 15 1
Asif Ali not out 33 15 2 3
Arsal Sheikh did not bat
Umar Gul did not bat
Ahmed Bashir did not bat
Sohail Khan did not bat
Adeel Malik did not bat
Shehzad Azam did not bat
Extras 6 (2 lb, 1 nb, 3 w)
Total 119/3 (16.4 overs)
Fall of wickets:
1-6, 2-51, 3-71

 

Multan bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls
Mohammad Irfan 3 0 16 0
Zulfiqar Babar 4 0 26 2 1
Bilawal Bhatti 3.4 0 29 1 1
Mohammad Irfan 3 0 29 0 1
Mohammad Hafeez 2 0 10 0
Mohammad Imran 1 0 7 0

