Multan v Islamabad National T20 Cup 2018 Live Scores | Dec 23

Mul vs Isl Live Score : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of National T20 Cup 2018. In this post, we bring you Multan v Islamabad scorecard, that is Mul vs Isl scorecard of the National T20 Cup 2018.
Check here National T20 Cup 2018 Fixtures
Match Date: Dec 23, 2018
Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Toss: Islamabad won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: Adnan Rasheed and Ahsan Raza
Match Result: Islamabad won by 7 wickets
|Multan innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Hafeez
|lbw b Imad Wasim
|8
|4
|2
|–
|Zeeshan Malik
|b Shehzad Azam
|57
|55
|5
|–
|Sohaib Maqsood (C)
|b Sohail Khan
|5
|3
|1
|–
|Hasan Mohsin
|c Asif Ali b Umar Gul
|8
|7
|1
|–
|Mohammad Irfan
|lbw b Shehzad Azam
|10
|12
|–
|–
|Mohammad Mohsin
|b Ahmed Bashir
|4
|8
|–
|–
|Waqar Hussain (WK)
|b Ahmed Bashir
|13
|17
|–
|–
|Mohammad Imran
|b Umar Gul
|1
|2
|–
|–
|Bilawal Bhatti
|run out
|2
|2
|–
|–
|Zulfiqar Babar
|b Shehzad Azam
|3
|4
|–
|–
|Mohammad Irfan
|not out
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|6 (5 lb, 1 nb)
|Total
|117 all out (19 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-8, 2-13, 3-37, 4-63, 5-74, 6-100, 7-105, 8-109, 9-116, 10-117 (19 ov)
|Islamabad bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Imad Wasim
|4
|0
|21
|1
|–
|–
|Sohail Khan
|3
|0
|24
|1
|–
|–
|Umar Gul
|4
|0
|27
|2
|–
|1
|Ahmed Bashir
|4
|0
|23
|2
|–
|–
|Shehzad Azam
|4
|0
|17
|3
|–
|–
|Islamabad innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Abid Ali
|not out
|50
|48
|4
|–
|Rohail Nazir (WK)
|b Zulfiqar Babar
|1
|3
|–
|–
|Ali Sarfraz
|c Mohammad Mohsin b Bilawal Bhatti
|19
|20
|3
|–
|Imad Wasim (C)
|c Hasan Mohsin b Zulfiqar Babar
|10
|15
|1
|–
|Asif Ali
|not out
|33
|15
|2
|3
|Arsal Sheikh
|did not bat
|Umar Gul
|did not bat
|Ahmed Bashir
|did not bat
|Sohail Khan
|did not bat
|Adeel Malik
|did not bat
|Shehzad Azam
|did not bat
|Extras
|6 (2 lb, 1 nb, 3 w)
|Total
|119/3 (16.4 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-6, 2-51, 3-71
|Multan bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Mohammad Irfan
|3
|0
|16
|0
|–
|–
|Zulfiqar Babar
|4
|0
|26
|2
|1
|–
|Bilawal Bhatti
|3.4
|0
|29
|1
|1
|–
|Mohammad Irfan
|3
|0
|29
|0
|–
|1
|Mohammad Hafeez
|2
|0
|10
|0
|–
|–
|Mohammad Imran
|1
|0
|7
|0
|–
|–
