Mohammed Shami wife Hasin Jahan wants Delhi Daredevils to ban her husband

It looks like Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Mohammed Shami is on a mission to ruin her husband’s cricketing career as she went on to meet Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua, requesting him not to allow the Indian fast bowler to play in IPL 2018.

Check out IPL 2018 Schedule

ANI has reported that Hasin Jahan had asked Hemant Dua to keep Mohammed Shami out of the Delhi Daredevils IPL 2018 squad until the fast bowler resolves the ongoing family dispute.

The Delhi Daredevils during the IPL auctions had retained the 27-year-old Mohammed Shami in their squad for Rs 3 crore, but that was before the latter’s wife came out before the media to put all sorts of allegations on her husband, ranging from mental and physical torture to match fixing.

In late March, Mohammed Shami survived a road accident while heading to Delhi from Dehradun. The fast bowler escaped with minor injuries on the head. After getting few stitches on his head, Mohammed Shami recovered and is all set to play for the Delhi Daredevils in Vivo IPL 2018 unless the franchise ownership decides to side with his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

Recently, Mohammed Shami has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, which includes a murder attempt, based on his wife Hasin Jahan’s complaint. The fast bowler has also been accused by Hasin Jahan of having extra-marital affairs. Hasin Jahan had also alleged that Mohammed Shami had spent some time in Dubai on his way back home to India following the South African tour with a Pakistani woman. She further alleged that Mohammed Shami had also agreed to involve himself in match fixing through the Pakistani lady.

The BCCI had carried out its investigation on Mohammed Shami whether he had been involved in any sort of match fixing and found out that he was clean on that account. The board went on to restore his Category B contract which it had earlier put on hold due to the criminal charges faced by him. The BCCI then said that it was concerned with what the Anti Corruption Unit was investigating and not with his personal life, which more or less allows him to take part in Vivo IPL 2018.