Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Match Date: Dec 30-Jan 2,2019

Venue: Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat

Toss: Mizoram won the toss and decided to field

Umpires: NA Patwardhan and BK Ravi

Match Result: Bihar won by an innings and 216 runs

Man of the Match: A Aman

Bihar first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Indrajit Kumar c Darremsanga b Ralte 26 34 5 – Babul Kumar lbw b Ralte 12 19 3 – MU Mahrour lbw b Ralte 7 16 1 – MD Rahmatullah run out (Zorinliana) 99 156 11 – U Bhaskar lbw b Lalbiakvela 0 2 – – A Gautam lbw b Lalhmangaiha 28 54 5 – V Ranjan (WK) c Lalbiakvela b Ralte 6 14 1 – A Aman (C) c Rajput b Kohli 111 168 13 – Vivek Kumar c Darremsanga b Ralte 102 93 18 1 SS Quadri not out 27 33 1 1 A Saket not out 11 23 – – Extras 11 (7 b, 3 lb, 1 w) Total 440/9 declared (102 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-31 (Babul Kumar, 7.3 ov), 2-48 (Indrajit Kumar, 9.4 ov), 3-59 (Mahrour, 13.6 ov), 4-60 (Bhaskar, 14.5 ov), 5-106 (Gautam, 32.1 ov), 6-117 (Ranjan, 35.5 ov), 7-244 (Rahmatullah, 61.6 ov), 8-397 (Vivek Kumar, 91.5 ov), 9-409 (Aman, 94.6 ov)

Mizoram bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Kohli 22 1 105 1 – – Ralte 29 3 122 5 1 – Lalbiakvela 15 2 52 1 – – Khadir 17 2 67 0 – – Lalhmangaiha 13 2 39 1 – – Zorinliana 2 0 16 0 – – Rajput 3 0 24 0 – – Vanlalruata 1 0 5 0 – –

Mizoram first innings Runs Balls 4s 6s C Lalrinsanga lbw b Saket 1 20 – – AL Rajput lbw b Quadri 49 107 6 – TS Kohli lbw b Saket 8 20 2 – Lalhruaizela c Ranjan b Saket 0 2 – – K Vanlalruata b Aman 0 6 – – LM Ralte lbw b Quadri 8 28 2 – SA Khadir b Quadri 6 23 – – S Zorinliana (C) lbw b Quadri 0 1 – – Darremsanga (WK) lbw b Quadri 0 8 – – G Lalbiakvela not out 0 1 – – K Lalhmangaiha b Quadri 0 1 – – Extras 5 (1 b, 1 lb, 2 nb, 1 w) Total 77 all out (35.5 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Lalrinsanga, 5.6 ov), 2-28 (Kohli, 13.3 ov), 3-28 (Lalhruaizela, 13.5 ov), 4-29 (Vanlalruata, 14.6 ov), 5-54 (Ralte, 25.5 ov), 6-66 (Khadir, 31.5 ov), 7-66 (Zorinliana, 31.6 ov), 8-68 (Darremsanga, 33.5 ov), 9-77 (Rajput, 35.4 ov), 10-77 (Lalhmangaiha, 35.5 ov)

Bihar bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Vivek Kumar 7 4 10 0 – 2 Saket 10 3 26 3 1 – Aman 11 3 20 1 – – Quadri 7.5 0 19 6 – –

Mizoram second innings (following on) Runs Balls 4s 6s C Lalrinsanga c Babul Kumar b Vivek Kumar 1 11 – – AL Rajput lbw b Quadri 30 56 6 – TS Kohli c Mahrour b Aman 76 151 13 – Lalhruaizela b Aman 7 20 – – K Vanlalruata lbw b Aman 3 24 – – LM Ralte lbw b Quadri 1 15 – – SA Khadir lbw b Aman 15 65 2 – S Zorinliana (C) c Ranjan b Quadri 1 22 – – Darremsanga (WK) lbw b Quadri 2 8 – – G Lalbiakvela c Bhaskar b Aman 0 5 – – K Lalhmangaiha not out 0 1 – – Extras 11 (4 b, 3 lb, 4 nb) Total 147 all out (62.2 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Lalrinsanga, 4.2 ov), 2-56 (Rajput, 17.1 ov), 3-63 (Lalhruaizela, 20.6 ov), 4-77 (Vanlalruata, 28.4 ov), 5-80 (Ralte, 33.4 ov), 6-132 (Khadir, 53.1 ov), 7-145 (Zorinliana, 58.6 ov), 8-145 (Kohli, 59.6 ov), 9-147 (Lalbiakvela, 61.5 ov), 10-147 (Darremsanga, 62.2 ov)

Bihar bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Vivek Kumar 8 0 25 1 – 4 Saket 7 2 34 0 – – Quadri 23.2 7 50 4 – – Aman 23 12 28 5 – – Babul Kumar 1 0 3 0 – –

Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Mizoram Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Akhil Rajput, Lalhruaizela, Taruwar Kohli, Michael Lalremkima (Captain), K Vanlalruata, Sinan Abdul Khadir, HM Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, Saidingliana Sailo (Wicket Keeper), Bobby Zothansanga, Marema, Gaurav Singh, Lalhmangaiha, Lalnun Tluanga, Lalnunkima Varte, C Lalrinsanga, Zorinliana, Lalrempuia, Varte Kima, Moia, Hmar Zothanchhunga, K Lalremruata

Bihar Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Mangal Mehrur, Indrajit Kumar, Babul Kumar (Captain), Keshav Kumar, MD Rahmatullah, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Vikash Ranjan (Wicket Keeper), Ashutosh Aman, Vivek Kumar, Samar Quadri, Harsh Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Anunay Singh, Sabir Khan, Abhijeet Saket, Himanshu Hari, Kumar Rajnish, Vivek Mohan, Vishal Das, Rehan Khan

