Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Mizoram vs Bihar Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Jorhat Stadium in Jorhat . Follow here Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.
This is the Round 8, Plate match of the Ranji Trophy 2018 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Mizoram vs Bihar highlights 2018 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy live scores.
Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.
Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Mizoram vs Bihar Live Scores 2018
Match Date: Dec 30-Jan 2,2019
Venue: Jorhat Stadium, Jorhat
Toss: Mizoram won the toss and decided to field
Umpires: NA Patwardhan and BK Ravi
Match Result: Bihar won by an innings and 216 runs
Man of the Match: A Aman
Mizoram vs Bihar Live Scores | Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard
Check below Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Mizoram vs Bihar live scores.
|Bihar first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Indrajit Kumar
|c Darremsanga b Ralte
|26
|34
|5
|–
|Babul Kumar
|lbw b Ralte
|12
|19
|3
|–
|MU Mahrour
|lbw b Ralte
|7
|16
|1
|–
|MD Rahmatullah
|run out (Zorinliana)
|99
|156
|11
|–
|U Bhaskar
|lbw b Lalbiakvela
|0
|2
|–
|–
|A Gautam
|lbw b Lalhmangaiha
|28
|54
|5
|–
|V Ranjan (WK)
|c Lalbiakvela b Ralte
|6
|14
|1
|–
|A Aman (C)
|c Rajput b Kohli
|111
|168
|13
|–
|Vivek Kumar
|c Darremsanga b Ralte
|102
|93
|18
|1
|SS Quadri
|not out
|27
|33
|1
|1
|A Saket
|not out
|11
|23
|–
|–
|Extras
|11 (7 b, 3 lb, 1 w)
|Total
|440/9 declared (102 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-31 (Babul Kumar, 7.3 ov), 2-48 (Indrajit Kumar, 9.4 ov), 3-59 (Mahrour, 13.6 ov), 4-60 (Bhaskar, 14.5 ov), 5-106 (Gautam, 32.1 ov), 6-117 (Ranjan, 35.5 ov), 7-244 (Rahmatullah, 61.6 ov), 8-397 (Vivek Kumar, 91.5 ov), 9-409 (Aman, 94.6 ov)
|Mizoram bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Kohli
|22
|1
|105
|1
|–
|–
|Ralte
|29
|3
|122
|5
|1
|–
|Lalbiakvela
|15
|2
|52
|1
|–
|–
|Khadir
|17
|2
|67
|0
|–
|–
|Lalhmangaiha
|13
|2
|39
|1
|–
|–
|Zorinliana
|2
|0
|16
|0
|–
|–
|Rajput
|3
|0
|24
|0
|–
|–
|Vanlalruata
|1
|0
|5
|0
|–
|–
|Mizoram first innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|C Lalrinsanga
|lbw b Saket
|1
|20
|–
|–
|AL Rajput
|lbw b Quadri
|49
|107
|6
|–
|TS Kohli
|lbw b Saket
|8
|20
|2
|–
|Lalhruaizela
|c Ranjan b Saket
|0
|2
|–
|–
|K Vanlalruata
|b Aman
|0
|6
|–
|–
|LM Ralte
|lbw b Quadri
|8
|28
|2
|–
|SA Khadir
|b Quadri
|6
|23
|–
|–
|S Zorinliana (C)
|lbw b Quadri
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Darremsanga (WK)
|lbw b Quadri
|0
|8
|–
|–
|G Lalbiakvela
|not out
|0
|1
|–
|–
|K Lalhmangaiha
|b Quadri
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|5 (1 b, 1 lb, 2 nb, 1 w)
|Total
|77 all out (35.5 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-14 (Lalrinsanga, 5.6 ov), 2-28 (Kohli, 13.3 ov), 3-28 (Lalhruaizela, 13.5 ov), 4-29 (Vanlalruata, 14.6 ov), 5-54 (Ralte, 25.5 ov), 6-66 (Khadir, 31.5 ov), 7-66 (Zorinliana, 31.6 ov), 8-68 (Darremsanga, 33.5 ov), 9-77 (Rajput, 35.4 ov), 10-77 (Lalhmangaiha, 35.5 ov)
|Bihar bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Vivek Kumar
|7
|4
|10
|0
|–
|2
|Saket
|10
|3
|26
|3
|1
|–
|Aman
|11
|3
|20
|1
|–
|–
|Quadri
|7.5
|0
|19
|6
|–
|–
|Mizoram second innings (following on)
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|C Lalrinsanga
|c Babul Kumar b Vivek Kumar
|1
|11
|–
|–
|AL Rajput
|lbw b Quadri
|30
|56
|6
|–
|TS Kohli
|c Mahrour b Aman
|76
|151
|13
|–
|Lalhruaizela
|b Aman
|7
|20
|–
|–
|K Vanlalruata
|lbw b Aman
|3
|24
|–
|–
|LM Ralte
|lbw b Quadri
|1
|15
|–
|–
|SA Khadir
|lbw b Aman
|15
|65
|2
|–
|S Zorinliana (C)
|c Ranjan b Quadri
|1
|22
|–
|–
|Darremsanga (WK)
|lbw b Quadri
|2
|8
|–
|–
|G Lalbiakvela
|c Bhaskar b Aman
|0
|5
|–
|–
|K Lalhmangaiha
|not out
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|11 (4 b, 3 lb, 4 nb)
|Total
|147 all out (62.2 overs)
|Fall of wickets:
|1-16 (Lalrinsanga, 4.2 ov), 2-56 (Rajput, 17.1 ov), 3-63 (Lalhruaizela, 20.6 ov), 4-77 (Vanlalruata, 28.4 ov), 5-80 (Ralte, 33.4 ov), 6-132 (Khadir, 53.1 ov), 7-145 (Zorinliana, 58.6 ov), 8-145 (Kohli, 59.6 ov), 9-147 (Lalbiakvela, 61.5 ov), 10-147 (Darremsanga, 62.2 ov)
|Bihar bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Vivek Kumar
|8
|0
|25
|1
|–
|4
|Saket
|7
|2
|34
|0
|–
|–
|Quadri
|23.2
|7
|50
|4
|–
|–
|Aman
|23
|12
|28
|5
|–
|–
|Babul Kumar
|1
|0
|3
|0
|–
|–
Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams
Mizoram Ranji Trophy Squad 2018
Akhil Rajput, Lalhruaizela, Taruwar Kohli, Michael Lalremkima (Captain), K Vanlalruata, Sinan Abdul Khadir, HM Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, Saidingliana Sailo (Wicket Keeper), Bobby Zothansanga, Marema, Gaurav Singh, Lalhmangaiha, Lalnun Tluanga, Lalnunkima Varte, C Lalrinsanga, Zorinliana, Lalrempuia, Varte Kima, Moia, Hmar Zothanchhunga, K Lalremruata
Bihar Ranji Trophy Squad 2018
Mangal Mehrur, Indrajit Kumar, Babul Kumar (Captain), Keshav Kumar, MD Rahmatullah, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Vikash Ranjan (Wicket Keeper), Ashutosh Aman, Vivek Kumar, Samar Quadri, Harsh Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Anunay Singh, Sabir Khan, Abhijeet Saket, Himanshu Hari, Kumar Rajnish, Vivek Mohan, Vishal Das, Rehan Khan
Thank you for visiting our post on the Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018.