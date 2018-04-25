MI vs SRH Highlights 2018 : Sunrisers Hyderabad prevail in low-scoring match

MI vs SRH Highlights 2018 : Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out Mumbai Indians for an embarrassing 87 to prevail in a low-scoring affair at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday by 31 runs.

The visitors were earlier bowled out for a paltry total of 118 in 18.4 overs after being asked to bat first by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Mumbai Indians in their run chase were 21 for 3 in 5.2 overs with the left-handed Evin Lewis dismissed by Sandeep Sharma for 5 and Ishan Kishan getting out to Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi’s off breaks for a duck. Skipper Rohit Sharma was snapped up by Shikhar Dhawan for 2 while trying to drive a turning ball from Shakib Al Hasan.

Suryakumar Yadav with 34 from 38 balls and Krunal Pandya with 24 from 20 balls looked to resurrect the innings but the SRH bowlers through Afghan leg spinner Rashid Khan and medium pacer Siddarth Kaul took wickets at regular intervals.

Rashid Khan, the Man of the Match, took the prized wicket of Kieron Pollard in his spell of 4-1-11-2. Siddarth Kaul took 3 for 23 in his four overs while Kerala medium pacer Basil Thampi chipped in with two wickets, including that of Suryakumar Yadav.

In the first half, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya and leggie Mayank Markande picked up two wickets each to give Mumbai Indians a great chance to get some points. For SRH, Kane Williamson scored 29 from 21 balls while Yusuf Pathan got 29 from 33 balls. The rest of the batsmen flopped big time including Shikhar Dhawan (5), who came back into the side after recovering from an elbow injury.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are now in the third position in the IPL 2018 points table with their fourth win in six matches while thinks are looking really bad for Mumbai Indians with their fifth defeat in six matches, which makes them sit at the seventh position.

The MI vs SRH Highlights 2018 along with some great bowling performances from Siddarth Kaul and Rashid Khan can be watched on HotStar.