MI vs RCB Highlights 2018 : Rohit Sharma delivers Mumbai Indians’ first win in IPL 11

MI vs RCB Highlights 2018 : Mumbai Indians have finally tasted victory, winning their first match of Vivo IPL 2018 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 46 runs on Tuesday.

Courtesy of skipper Rohit Sharma’s scintillating 94 from 52 balls, Mumbai Indians ended their 3-match losing streak in a high-scoring contest at the Wankhede Stadium.

Asked to bat first under cloudy conditions, Mumbai Indians piled up 213 for 6 in 20 overs. This was despite playing a lot of dot balls and finding themselves in early trouble losing Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan for ducks in the first two balls of the match to Umesh Yadav.

Rohit Sharma spoilt Umesh Yadav and RCB’s dream start by adding 108 runs for the third wicket with the flamboyant Evin Lewis. The West Indian batsman scored his maiden IPL fifty, on his way to 65 from 42 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes.

Rohit Sharma stayed right till the end, smashing 10 fours and 5 sixes to get the Man of the Match of the MI vs RCB IPL 2018 match while Hardik Pandya played his part with a 5-ball 17. For once, Washington Sundar was expensive, going for 32 runs in two overs. Apart from Umesh Yadav, who took 2 for 36 in four overs, Corey J Anderson also chipped in with a couple of wickets but went for 47 runs in his four overs.

In their run chase, Royal Challengers Bangalore simply couldn’t get going as the Mumbai Indians spinners found enough purchase from the pitch. Virat Kohli, opening the innings for RCB was the lone man putting up any sort of fight while the rest of the batsmen failed him completely.

Virat Kohli climbed up to the top spot in the IPL 2018 highest run scorers list with his unbeaten 92 from 62 balls with 7 fours and 4 sixes. But his onslaught came rather too late after RCB were truly out of the contest with a required run rate of around 20.00.

RCB came a distant second with a total of 167 for 8 in their 20 overs. Jasprit Bumrah with 4-0-28-2, Krunal Pandya with 4-0-28-3 and Mayank Markhande with 4-0-25-1 ensured that the visitors couldn’t get the momentum in the run chase. New Zealand’s Mitchell McClenaghan played a key role in taking the big wickets of Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers in the fifth over.

With this big victory, Mumbai Indians have opened their account at last in IPL 2018 points table with their maiden win in four matches while Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking down the barrel in the IPL 11 points table with another heavy defeat.

The MI vs RCB Highlights 2018 along with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s knocks can be watched on HotStar.