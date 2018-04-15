MI vs DD Highlights 2018 : Jason Roy powers Delhi Daredevils to comfortable win

MI vs DD Highlights 2018 : England cricketer Jason Roy scored a breezy knock of 91 not out to help Delhi Daredevils chase down a huge target of 195 with ease against Mumbai Indians on Saturday evening.

In what was his first match of Vivo IPL 2018, Jason Roy smashed a six and a four in the final over from Bangladeshi medium pacer Mustafizur Rahman as Delhi Daredevils pulled off a 7-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Jason Roy faced 53 balls in his outstanding knock which contained half a dozen fours and as many sixes.

Jason Roy was well supported by Delhi Daredevils wicket keeper Rishabh Pant who smacked 47 from 25 balls while Shreyas Iyer in the end, eased to 27 not out from 20 balls. Jasprit Bumrah with 4-0-27-0 and Mustafizur Rahman with 4-0-25-2 bowled well but couldn’t take many wickets. Mumbai Indians leg spinner Mayank Markhande had an off day, leaking 42 in his three overs without any success.

Earlier, Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss and asked Mumbai Indians to bat first. The hosts got off to a dream start of 102 for the opening wicket in nine overs. West Indian cricketer Evin Lewis was a treat to watch in his 48 from 28 balls which contained four massive sixes while Suryakumar Yadav continued to impress, scoring 53 from 32 balls.

Mumbai Indians wicket keeper Ishan Kishan smashed 44 from 23 balls but the rest of the batsmen failed to get going including skipper Rohit Sharma, who came down the order at no.4 to score 18 from 15 balls. The homeside could have got a lot more runs but lost their way to finish at 194 for 7.

With the victory, Delhi Daredevils have opened their account in the IPL 2018 points table while Mumbai Indians have lost three matches in a row, and are yet to register a victory.

Jason Roy, whose clean and big hitting can be revived through the MI vs DD Highlights 2018 on HotStar, earned the Man of the Match award.