Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 01

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores

We bring you here Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades live scores as part of CricketHerald's coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2018 live Scores.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades KFC Big Bash League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades live streaming.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades live scores.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2018 live streaming.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 01, 2019

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades scorecard:

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Melbourne Stars BBL 8 Squad

Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Seb Gotch (Wicket Keeper), Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Dwayne Bravo, Evan Gulbis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland, Adam Zampa, Michael Beer, Jackson Bird, Jonathan Merlo

Melbourne Renegades BBL 8 Squad

Mackenzie Harvey, Cameron White, Tom Cooper (Captain), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Sam Harper (Wicket Keeper), Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan, Jon Holland, Beau Webster, Andrew Fekete

Thank you for visiting our website for the Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Scores of BBL 8.

