Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 14

Match Date: Jan 14, 2019

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Melbourne Stars BBL 8 Squad

Evan Gulbis, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson (Captain), Seb Gotch (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Plunkett, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Tom O Connell, Lance Morris

Hobart Hurricanes BBL 8 Squad

Matthew Wade (Captain & Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Alex Doolan, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith, Jake Doran, David Moody

