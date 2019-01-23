Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 23

Match Date: Jan 23, 2019
Venue: Ted Summerton Reserve, Moe, Victoria
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 23. Image courtesy of Vince Varga/Freeimages.com

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Melbourne Stars BBL 8 Squad

Marcus Stoinis, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb (Wicket Keeper), Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Nic Maddinson, Evan Gulbis, Dwayne Bravo, Liam Plunkett, Adam Zampa, Jackson Bird, Tom O Connell, Seb Gotch, Lance Morris

Adelaide Strikers BBL 8 Squad

Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Colin Ingram (Captain), Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Cameron Valente, Michael Neser, Ben Laughlin, Liam O Connor, Billy Stanlake, Jake Lehmann, Wes Agar

