Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Dec 29

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores : Check out Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers aka the MLR vs SYS BBL 8 Live Scores – Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2018 aka BBL 8.

We bring you here Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2018 live Scores. You can as well follow the MLR vs SYS KFC BBL 8 Highlights after the match.

Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers KFC Big Bash League 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers live streaming, after the match Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers highlights and also for the KFC Big Bash League 2018 highlights.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers live scores that is the Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers live score and live cricket commentary of Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers 2018 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2018 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers highlights in addition to the BBL 8 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the MLR vs SYS KFC Big Bash League 2018 Highlights and all the KFC Big Bash League 2018 highlights online.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 29, 2018

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers scorecard:

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Melbourne Renegades BBL 8 Squad

Matthew Wade (Captain and Wicket Keeper), D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, Jofra Archer, Clive Rose, Riley Meredith, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, David Moody

Sydney Sixers BBL 8 Squad

Jos Buttler (Wicket Keeper), Shane Watson (Captain), Callum Ferguson, Joe Root, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Nathan McAndrew, Jonathan Cook, Sam Rainbird, Fawad Ahmed, Arjun Nair, Gurinder Sandhu

Thank you for visiting our website for the Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Live Scores of BBL 8, and don’t forget to watch the MLR vs SYS BBL 8 Highlights.

Related

Related posts