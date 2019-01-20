Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 19

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores : Check out Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars aka the MLR vs MLS BBL 8 Live Scores – Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.
Match Date: Jan 19, 2019
Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Toss: Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Phillip Gillespie and Geoff Joshua
Match Result: Melbourne Stars won by 6 wickets
Man of the Match: Marcus Stoinis
|Melbourne Renegades innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Marcus Harris
|c Bravo b Plunkett
|15
|10
|3
|–
|Aaron Finch (C)
|c Maddinson b Bird
|14
|9
|–
|2
|Sam Harper (WK)
|b Bird
|0
|3
|–
|–
|Tom Cooper
|c Maddinson b Plunkett
|24
|22
|2
|–
|Cameron White
|b Stoinis
|1
|5
|–
|–
|Mohammad Nabi
|c Gulbis b Zampa
|28
|33
|2
|–
|Daniel Christian
|c and b Zampa
|18
|14
|1
|1
|Jack Wildermuth
|c Maddinson b Stoinis
|5
|11
|–
|–
|Cameron Boyce
|c Gulbis b Stoinis
|9
|6
|–
|1
|Kane Richardson
|not out
|4
|3
|–
|–
|Harry Gurney
|b Bravo
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|3 (1 lb, 2 w)
|Total
|121 all out (19.3 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Harris, 2.5 ov), 2-30 (Finch, 3.2 ov), 3-30 (Harper, 3.4 ov), 4-33 (White, 4.6 ov), 5-74 (Cooper, 12.4 ov), 6-92 (Mohammad Nabi, 14.6 ov), 7-103 (Christian, 16.5 ov), 8-116 (Wildermuth, 18.3 ov), 9-118 (Boyce, 18.6 ov), 10-121 (Gurney, 19.3 ov)
|Melbourne Stars bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Bird
|4
|1
|22
|2
|–
|–
|Stoinis
|4
|0
|19
|3
|–
|–
|Plunkett
|3
|0
|21
|2
|–
|–
|Zampa
|4
|0
|29
|2
|–
|–
|Bravo
|3.3
|0
|25
|1
|2
|–
|O’Connell
|1
|0
|4
|0
|–
|–
|Melbourne Stars innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Marcus Stoinis
|not out
|70
|65
|7
|–
|Ben Dunk
|b Mohammad Nabi
|0
|1
|–
|–
|Peter Handscomb (WK)
|c White b Richardson
|8
|10
|–
|–
|Glenn Maxwell (C)
|run out (Richardson/Boyce)
|7
|5
|1
|–
|Nic Maddinson
|c Harris b Richardson
|19
|26
|–
|1
|Dwayne Bravo
|not out
|17
|9
|2
|1
|Evan Gulbis
|did not bat
|Liam Plunkett
|did not bat
|Adam Zampa
|did not bat
|Jackson Bird
|did not bat
|Tom O’Connell
|did not bat
|Extras
|3 (3 w)
|Total
|124/4 (19.2 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Dunk, 0.2 ov), 2-20 (Handscomb, 3.6 ov), 3-35 (Maxwell, 6.4 ov), 4-98 (Maddinson, 16.6 ov)
|Melbourne Renegades bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Mohammad Nabi
|2
|0
|9
|1
|–
|–
|Richardson
|4
|0
|17
|2
|–
|–
|Gurney
|4
|0
|25
|0
|3
|–
|Wildermuth
|2.2
|0
|17
|0
|–
|–
|Boyce
|4
|0
|31
|0
|–
|–
|Christian
|3
|0
|25
|0
|–
|–
Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Squad | BBL 8 Teams
Melbourne Renegades BBL 8 Squad
Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper (Captain), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Harry Gurney, Kane Richardson, Cameron White
Melbourne Stars BBL 8 Squad
Evan Gulbis, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson (Captain), Seb Gotch (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Plunkett, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Tom O Connell, Lance Morris
