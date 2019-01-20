Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 19

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Scores : Check out Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars aka the MLR vs MLS BBL 8 Live Scores – Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.

Match Date: Jan 19, 2019

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Toss: Melbourne Stars won the toss and elected to field

Umpires: Phillip Gillespie and Geoff Joshua

Match Result: Melbourne Stars won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Marcus Stoinis

Melbourne Renegades innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Marcus Harris c Bravo b Plunkett 15 10 3 – Aaron Finch (C) c Maddinson b Bird 14 9 – 2 Sam Harper (WK) b Bird 0 3 – – Tom Cooper c Maddinson b Plunkett 24 22 2 – Cameron White b Stoinis 1 5 – – Mohammad Nabi c Gulbis b Zampa 28 33 2 – Daniel Christian c and b Zampa 18 14 1 1 Jack Wildermuth c Maddinson b Stoinis 5 11 – – Cameron Boyce c Gulbis b Stoinis 9 6 – 1 Kane Richardson not out 4 3 – – Harry Gurney b Bravo 0 1 – – Extras 3 (1 lb, 2 w) Total 121 all out (19.3 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Harris, 2.5 ov), 2-30 (Finch, 3.2 ov), 3-30 (Harper, 3.4 ov), 4-33 (White, 4.6 ov), 5-74 (Cooper, 12.4 ov), 6-92 (Mohammad Nabi, 14.6 ov), 7-103 (Christian, 16.5 ov), 8-116 (Wildermuth, 18.3 ov), 9-118 (Boyce, 18.6 ov), 10-121 (Gurney, 19.3 ov)

Melbourne Stars bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Bird 4 1 22 2 – – Stoinis 4 0 19 3 – – Plunkett 3 0 21 2 – – Zampa 4 0 29 2 – – Bravo 3.3 0 25 1 2 – O’Connell 1 0 4 0 – –

Melbourne Stars innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Marcus Stoinis not out 70 65 7 – Ben Dunk b Mohammad Nabi 0 1 – – Peter Handscomb (WK) c White b Richardson 8 10 – – Glenn Maxwell (C) run out (Richardson/Boyce) 7 5 1 – Nic Maddinson c Harris b Richardson 19 26 – 1 Dwayne Bravo not out 17 9 2 1 Evan Gulbis did not bat Liam Plunkett did not bat Adam Zampa did not bat Jackson Bird did not bat Tom O’Connell did not bat Extras 3 (3 w) Total 124/4 (19.2 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Dunk, 0.2 ov), 2-20 (Handscomb, 3.6 ov), 3-35 (Maxwell, 6.4 ov), 4-98 (Maddinson, 16.6 ov)

Melbourne Renegades bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mohammad Nabi 2 0 9 1 – – Richardson 4 0 17 2 – – Gurney 4 0 25 0 3 – Wildermuth 2.2 0 17 0 – – Boyce 4 0 31 0 – – Christian 3 0 25 0 – –

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Melbourne Renegades BBL 8 Squad

Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper (Captain), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Harry Gurney, Kane Richardson, Cameron White

Melbourne Stars BBL 8 Squad

Evan Gulbis, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson (Captain), Seb Gotch (Wicket Keeper), Dwayne Bravo, Jonathan Merlo, Liam Plunkett, Jackson Bird, Scott Boland, Liam Bowe, Tom O Connell, Lance Morris

