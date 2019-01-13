Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 13

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Scores : Check out Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat aka the MLR vs BRH BBL 8 Live Scores – Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.

We bring you here Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the MLR vs BRH KFC BBL 8 Highlights after the match.

Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers

on of the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat KFC Big Bash League 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live streaming, after the match Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat highlights and also for the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live scores that is the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live score and live cricket commentary of Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat 2019 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat highlights in addition to the BBL 8 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the MLR vs BRH KFC Big Bash League 2019 Highlights and all the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights online.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 13, 2019

Venue: Geelong Cricket Ground, Geelong

Toss: Melbourne Renegades won the toss and elected to field

Umpires: Shawn Craig and Phillip Gillespie

Match Result: Brisbane Heat won by 101 runs

Man of the Match: Max Bryant

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat scorecard:

Brisbane Heat innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Max Bryant c Harvey b Christian 44 24 8 – Brendon McCullum c Mohammad Nabi b Gurney 69 43 4 5 Chris Lynn (C) not out 66 44 3 4 Ben Cutting c Cooper b Christian 1 2 – – Matt Renshaw b Gurney 3 5 – – Alex Ross not out 5 2 1 – Jimmy Peirson (WK) did not bat Mujeeb Zadran did not bat Josh Lalor did not bat Brendan Doggett did not bat Mitchell Swepson did not bat Extras 4 (1 b, 1 lb, 2 w) Total 192/4 (20 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-70 (Bryant, 6.4 ov), 2-159 (McCullum, 16.5 ov), 3-160 (Cutting, 17.1 ov), 4-176 (Renshaw, 18.6 ov)

Melbourne Renegades bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Mennie 3 0 46 0 1 – Gurney 4 0 37 2 – – Wildermuth 2 0 18 0 – – Mohammad Nabi 3 0 28 0 – – Christian 4 0 24 2 – – Boyce 4 0 37 0 – –

Melbourne Renegades innings Runs Balls 4s 6s Mackenzie Harvey c Lalor b Doggett 13 13 – 1 Marcus Harris c Doggett b Lalor 2 7 – – Sam Harper (WK) c Bryant b Lalor 6 9 1 – Tom Cooper (C) lbw b Swepson 10 11 1 – Beau Webster lbw b Mujeeb Zadran 9 14 1 – Mohammad Nabi c McCullum b Swepson 9 8 – 1 Daniel Christian c Bryant b Cutting 7 13 – – Jack Wildermuth lbw b Swepson 1 2 – – Cameron Boyce c Peirson b Doggett 25 21 1 2 Joe Mennie b Doggett 5 8 – – Harry Gurney not out 1 1 – – Extras 3 (1 lb, 2 w) Total 91 all out (17.5 overs) Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Harris, 2.2 ov), 2-21 (Harvey, 4.3 ov), 3-25 (Harper, 5.4 ov), 4-38 (Cooper, 7.3 ov), 5-50 (Mohammad Nabi, 9.5 ov), 6-51 (Webster, 10.3 ov), 7-52 (Wildermuth, 11.1 ov), 8-65 (Christian, 14.3 ov), 9-80 (Mennie, 17.1 ov), 10-91 (Boyce, 17.5 ov)

Brisbane Heat bowling Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Wides No-Balls Renshaw 2 0 11 0 – – Mujeeb Zadran 4 0 16 1 – – Lalor 3 0 12 2 – – Doggett 2.5 0 16 3 – – Swepson 4 0 22 3 2 – Cutting 2 0 13 1 – –

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Melbourne Renegades BBL 8 Squad

Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper (Captain), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Jon Holland, Cameron White, Harry Gurney

Brisbane Heat BBL 8 Squad

Max Bryant, Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn (Captain), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (Wicket Keeper), Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Ross, Josh Lalor, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Prestwidge

Thank you for visiting our website for the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Scores of BBL 8, and don’t forget to watch the MLR vs BRH BBL 8 Highlights.

Related

Related posts