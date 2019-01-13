Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 13

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Scores : Check out Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat aka the MLR vs BRH BBL 8 Live Scores – Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.
We bring you here Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the MLR vs BRH KFC BBL 8 Highlights after the match.
Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers
on of the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat KFC Big Bash League 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live streaming, after the match Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat highlights and also for the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights.
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores
Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live scores that is the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat live score and live cricket commentary of Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat 2019 cricket match.
Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat highlights in addition to the BBL 8 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the MLR vs BRH KFC Big Bash League 2019 Highlights and all the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights online.
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores
Match Date: Jan 13, 2019
Venue: Geelong Cricket Ground, Geelong
Toss: Melbourne Renegades won the toss and elected to field
Umpires: Shawn Craig and Phillip Gillespie
Match Result: Brisbane Heat won by 101 runs
Man of the Match: Max Bryant
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard
Check out the below Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat scorecard:
|Brisbane Heat innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Max Bryant
|c Harvey b Christian
|44
|24
|8
|–
|Brendon McCullum
|c Mohammad Nabi b Gurney
|69
|43
|4
|5
|Chris Lynn (C)
|not out
|66
|44
|3
|4
|Ben Cutting
|c Cooper b Christian
|1
|2
|–
|–
|Matt Renshaw
|b Gurney
|3
|5
|–
|–
|Alex Ross
|not out
|5
|2
|1
|–
|Jimmy Peirson (WK)
|did not bat
|Mujeeb Zadran
|did not bat
|Josh Lalor
|did not bat
|Brendan Doggett
|did not bat
|Mitchell Swepson
|did not bat
|Extras
|4 (1 b, 1 lb, 2 w)
|Total
|192/4 (20 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-70 (Bryant, 6.4 ov), 2-159 (McCullum, 16.5 ov), 3-160 (Cutting, 17.1 ov), 4-176 (Renshaw, 18.6 ov)
|Melbourne Renegades bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Mennie
|3
|0
|46
|0
|1
|–
|Gurney
|4
|0
|37
|2
|–
|–
|Wildermuth
|2
|0
|18
|0
|–
|–
|Mohammad Nabi
|3
|0
|28
|0
|–
|–
|Christian
|4
|0
|24
|2
|–
|–
|Boyce
|4
|0
|37
|0
|–
|–
|Melbourne Renegades innings
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Mackenzie Harvey
|c Lalor b Doggett
|13
|13
|–
|1
|Marcus Harris
|c Doggett b Lalor
|2
|7
|–
|–
|Sam Harper (WK)
|c Bryant b Lalor
|6
|9
|1
|–
|Tom Cooper (C)
|lbw b Swepson
|10
|11
|1
|–
|Beau Webster
|lbw b Mujeeb Zadran
|9
|14
|1
|–
|Mohammad Nabi
|c McCullum b Swepson
|9
|8
|–
|1
|Daniel Christian
|c Bryant b Cutting
|7
|13
|–
|–
|Jack Wildermuth
|lbw b Swepson
|1
|2
|–
|–
|Cameron Boyce
|c Peirson b Doggett
|25
|21
|1
|2
|Joe Mennie
|b Doggett
|5
|8
|–
|–
|Harry Gurney
|not out
|1
|1
|–
|–
|Extras
|3 (1 lb, 2 w)
|Total
|91 all out (17.5 overs)
|Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Harris, 2.2 ov), 2-21 (Harvey, 4.3 ov), 3-25 (Harper, 5.4 ov), 4-38 (Cooper, 7.3 ov), 5-50 (Mohammad Nabi, 9.5 ov), 6-51 (Webster, 10.3 ov), 7-52 (Wildermuth, 11.1 ov), 8-65 (Christian, 14.3 ov), 9-80 (Mennie, 17.1 ov), 10-91 (Boyce, 17.5 ov)
|Brisbane Heat bowling
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Wides
|No-Balls
|Renshaw
|2
|0
|11
|0
|–
|–
|Mujeeb Zadran
|4
|0
|16
|1
|–
|–
|Lalor
|3
|0
|12
|2
|–
|–
|Doggett
|2.5
|0
|16
|3
|–
|–
|Swepson
|4
|0
|22
|3
|2
|–
|Cutting
|2
|0
|13
|1
|–
|–
Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Squad | BBL 8 Teams
Melbourne Renegades BBL 8 Squad
Mackenzie Harvey, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper (Captain), Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Jon Holland, Cameron White, Harry Gurney
Brisbane Heat BBL 8 Squad
Max Bryant, Brendon McCullum, Chris Lynn (Captain), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (Wicket Keeper), Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mitchell Swepson, Alex Ross, Josh Lalor, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Prestwidge
Thank you for visiting our website for the Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Scores of BBL 8, and don’t forget to watch the MLR vs BRH BBL 8 Highlights.