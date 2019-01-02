Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores | Jan 03

Posted on Jan 3 2019 - 5:25am Tagged with: | | | | | | |
Categorized as
3
Tagged as
Related
SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 2nd Test at Cape Town 2019

SA vs Pak 2nd Test Scorecard | SA vs Pak 2nd Test at Cape Town 2019

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard | NZ vs SL 1st ODI at Mount Maunganui 2019

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Scorecard | NZ vs SL 1st ODI at Mount Maunganui 2019

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 4th Test at Sydney 2019

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Scorecard | Aus vs Ind 4th Test at Sydney 2019

Ind Tour of Aus 2018 Schedule | Aus vs Ind 2018 Live Scores

Ind Tour of Aus 2018 Schedule | Aus vs Ind 2018 Live Scores

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Sikkim vs Meghalaya Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Puducherry vs Manipur Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Mizoram vs Bihar Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Punjab vs Kerala Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

WI Tour of Ban 2018 Schedule | Ban vs WI 2018 Live Scores

Madhya Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 30-Jan 2

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores : Check out Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers aka the MLR vs ADS BBL 8 Live Scores – Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scorecard of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 aka BBL 8.

We bring you here Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live scores as part of CricketHerald’s coverage of the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live Scores. You can as well follow the MLR vs ADS KFC BBL 8 Highlights after the match.

Check out BBL 8 Schedule | BBL 8 Points Table | BBL 8 leading run scorers | BBL 8 leading wicket takers

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers KFC Big Bash League 2019 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live streaming, after the match Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers highlights and also for the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores | BBL 8 Scores

Keep checking CricketHerald.com for Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live scores that is the Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers live score and live cricket commentary of Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers 2019 cricket match.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the KFC Big Bash League 2019 live streaming or also wait and watch for the Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers highlights in addition to the BBL 8 highlights. Do not forget to catch  up with the MLR vs ADS KFC Big Bash League 2019 Highlights and all the KFC Big Bash League 2019 highlights online.

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 03, 2019
Venue: Geelong Cricket Ground, Geelong
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores | BBL 8 Live Scorecard

Check out the below Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers scorecard:

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Scorecard | BBL 8 Live Scores. Image courtesy of Vince Varga/Freeimages.com

Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Squad | BBL 8 Teams

Melbourne Renegades BBL 8 Squad

Sam Harper (Wicket Keeper), Tom Cooper (Captain), Mackenzie Harvey, Cameron White, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Usman Khan, Jon Holland, Joe Mennie

Adelaide Strikers BBL 8 Squad

Alex Carey (Wicket Keeper), Colin Ingram (Captain), Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short, Jake Lehmann, Jonathan Wells, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Liam O Connor, Wes Agar

Thank you for visiting our website for the Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers Live Scores of BBL 8, and don’t forget to watch the MLR vs ADS BBL 8 Highlights.

Related posts

Leave A Response