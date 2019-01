Mayank Agarwal Statistics, Milestones, Articles, News, Pictures

Check this post for Mayank Agarwal Statistics, Profile, Articles, News, Pictures.

Full Name : Mayank Anurag Agarwal

Born : February 16, 1991, Bangalore, Karnataka

Major Teams : Karnataka, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiant, Royal Challengers Bangalore, India

Batting Style : Right Hand Bat

Mayank Agarwal Statistics – Batting and Fielding Stats of Mayank Agarwal

Test Career Batting and Fielding M I NO Runs HS Ave 100 50 SRate Ct India 1 2 0 118 76 59.00 0 1 44.86 3

