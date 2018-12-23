Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Score | Ranji Trophy Live Scores | Dec 22-25

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Live Scorecard : Welcome to CricketHerald.com’s coverage of the Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2018 match at the Videocon Academy Ground, Saltair in Kolkata. Follow here Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and check out Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Live Scores. We will also try to get you the Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018 link here.

This is the Round 7, Plate match of the Ranji Trophy 2018 as part of the Indian domestic cricket. If at all you miss out on the live action of the Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy match, then you can always catch up with the Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy live streaming and may be even the Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh highlights 2018 and the Ranji Trophy 2018 highlights later on. Keep visiting CricketHerald.com for extensive coverage of Ranji Trophy 2018 and also for the Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy live scores.

Check out Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Schedule here.

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Scorecard | Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Live Scores 2018

Match Date: Dec 22-25, 2018

Venue: Videocon Academy Ground, Saltair, Kolkata

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Live Scores | Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Live Scorecard

Check below Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and keep an eye on the updated Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh live scores.

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2018 Squads | Ranji Trophy 2018 Teams

Manipur Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Prafullomani Singh (Wicket Keeper), Lakhan Rawat, Mayank Raghav, Yashpal Singh (Captain), Chingangbam Singh, Priyojit K Singh, Rex Singh, Kabrambam Homendro, William Singh, Sagatpam Jayanta, Sultan Karim, Thokchom Kishan, Shelley Shaurya, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Jitender, Somorjit Salam, Hrithik Kanojia, Kshetrimayum Narisingh, Shashikant Singh, Kennedy Singh, Syed Mujibur Rahaman, Santosh Singh, Bimol Singh, Samson Singh

Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Squad 2018

Samarth Seth, Techi Doria, Techi Neri, Kamsha Yangfo (Captain), Kshitiz Sharma, Akhilesh Sahani, Sandeep Thakur, Tana David (Wicket Keeper), Momar Ori, Deendyal, Takar Paja, Licha Tehi, Utsav Pankaj, Sams Alam, Myendung Singpho, Shoyeb, Subhash Sharma, Aakash Singh, Neelam Obi, Hayat Ansari, Techi Tahin, Indiya Toku, Prateek Singh, Song Tacho, Nipun Malhotra

Thank you for visiting our post on the Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Scorecard 2018 and hope you have got the details you need from the Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Live Scores. Also watch this space for the Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh Ranji Trophy Highlights 2018.

Related

Related posts