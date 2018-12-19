Lions vs Dolphins Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Live Score | Dec 19-22

Related Link: 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Schedule

Lions vs Dolphins Live Scores : Check out Lions vs Dolphins aka the Lio vs Dol – Lions vs Dolphins Live Scorecard of the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018. This 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Match 18 will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg .

The Lions vs Dolphins Match 18 is scheduled to begin at 13:30 IST on Dec 19-22 which is 10:00 local time.

If you cannot watch the live cricket ball by ball action of the Lions vs Dolphins 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 live match, then you should be able to find a link or two for Lions vs Dolphins scorecard, after the match Lions vs Dolphins highlights and also for the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 highlights.

Lions vs Dolphins Live Scores | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018

Lions vs Dolphins live scores and live cricket commentary of Lions vs Dolphins 2018 cricket match played at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on Dec 19-22, 2018.

Worried that you may not watch the live match on TV? Then you can always catch up with the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 live scores or also wait and watch for the Lions vs Dolphins highlights in addition to the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 highlights. Do not forget to catch up with the Lio vs Dol 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Highlights and all the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 highlights online.

Lions vs Dolphins Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Live Scores

Match Date: Dec 19-22, 2018

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Toss:

Umpires:

Match Result:

Man of the Match:

Lions vs Dolphins Live Scores | Lions vs Dolphins Live Scorecard

Check out the below Lions vs Dolphins scorecard:

Lions vs Dolphins Squads | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Teams

Lions 2018 Squad

Dwaine Pretorius, Omphile Ramela, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma (Captain), Beuran Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Mangaliso Mosehle, Nicky van den Bergh (Wicket Keeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Wihan Lubbe, Craig Alexander, Yaseen Valli, Stephen Cook, Aaron Phangiso, Migael Pretorius, Kagiso Rapulana, Ryan Rickelton, Malusi Siboto, Reeza Hendricks, Nandre Burger, Nono Pongolo

Dolphins 2018 Squad

Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo (Captain), Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Cody Chetty, Dane Vilas (Wicket Keeper), Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Jason Oakes, Calvin Savage, Robbie Frylinck, Okuhle Cele, Kerwin Mungroo, Eathan Bosch, Lwandiswa Zuma, Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee

Thank you for visiting our website for the Lions vs Dolphins Live Scores of the 4 Day Franchise Series 2018, and don’t forget to watch the Lio vs Dol 4 Day Franchise Series 2018 Highlights.

