Liam Plunkett replaces Kagiso Rabada in Delhi Daredevils squad for IPL 2018

Delhi Daredevils news 2018 : England fast bowler Liam Plunkett has been named as the replacement of injured South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in the Delhi Daredevils squad for IPL 2018.

The 33-year-old Liam Plunkett is now the 11th player from England to play in the IPL 2018. Another player to join the list is 23-year-old Barbados born fast bowler Jofra Archer, who is on the verge of being qualified for England and set to play for the Rajasthan Royals.

Liam Plunkett will become the second English player in the Delhi Daredevils squad for IPL 2018, joining batsman Jason Roy. He will compete for a spot in the playing XI with the likes of Daniel Christian, Trent Boult and Chris Morris.

Liam Plunkett will consider himself lucky to be playing in IPL 2018 as he was unsold during the player auction in January with a base price of Rs 2 crore ($308,000). Now Delhi Daredevils have purchased him at the same price.

The IPL franchisee which is yet to win an IPL title had spent Rs 4.2 crore ($647,000) on Kagiso Rabada, who is out of action for three months with a back injury sustained during the South Africa vs Australia test series 2018.

For Liam Plunkett, it will be his first ever appearance in the Indian Premier League despite being in the international circuit since 2005.

The Yorkshire pacer who has 41 Test wickets and 100 ODI wickets till date is expected to play through the entire season of IPL 2018 given that he may not be selected in England’s Test squad for a series against Pakistan in May.

Led by former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir, the Delhi Daredevils will open their IPL 2018 campaign against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on 8 April. Gautam Gambhir had led KKR to two IPL tournament wins in 2012 and 2014.