KXIP vs DD IPL 2018 result : Lokesh Rahul fastest IPL fifty eases KXIP to 6-wkt win

KXIP vs DD IPL 2018 result : Lokesh Rahul smashed the fastest fifty in IPL history till date, from just 14 balls to help hosts Kings XI Punjab ease to a six-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils at Mohali on Sunday.

Chasing 167 from 20 overs, Kings XI Punjab got to the target with seven balls to spare thanks to the early onslaught from Lokesh Rahul, who got to his half century in just the third over of the innings! Lokesh Rahul fell for 51 from 16 balls with four 4s and four 6s, leaving Kings XI Punjab at 64 for 2 in the fifth over, which was enough to earn him the Man of the Match award in the KXIP vs DD IPL 2018 match.

Karun Nair with his 50 from 33 balls with five fours and two 6s ensured that Delhi Daredevils could never come back in the match. David Miller with 24* from 23 balls and Marcus Stoinis with 22* from 15 balls took Kings XI Punjab to victory towards the end. The only failures for the homeside were Mayank Agarwal (7) and veteran Yuvraj Singh, who took 22 balls to score 12.

Early on, asked to bat first after losing the toss, Delhi Daredevils posted 166 for 7 on a wicket that was ideal for batting. The Kings XI Punjab bowling was dominated by spinners, led by skipper R Ashwin and featuring IPL debutant, Mujeeb Zadran – the 17-year-old off spinner from Afghanistan.

Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir, who is very strong against spin, took a liking to the KXIP bowling attack, scoring 55 from 42 balls, which one can say was partly on the slower side. Wicket keeper Rishabh Pant was impressive with his 28 from 13 balls while Chris Morris provided the final touches with 27* from 16 balls. For Kings XI Punjab, R Ashwin, who opened the bowling, conceded only 23 runs off his four overs while Mujeeb Zadran on his IPL debut came up with decent figures of 4-0-28-2.