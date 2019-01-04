Knights vs Cape Cobras Scorecard | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Live Score | Jan 4-7

Related Link: 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Schedule

Match Date: Jan 4-7, 2019

Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Knights vs Cape Cobras Squads | 4 Day Franchise Series 2018/19 Teams

Cape Cobras 2019 Squad

Janneman Malan, Pieter Malan, Kyle Verreynne (Wicket Keeper), Simon Khomari, Jason Smith, Dane Piedt (Captain), David Bedingham, Tladi Bokako, Rory Kleinveldt, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Aviwe Mgijima, Lizaad Williams, George Linde

Knights 2019 Squad

Grant Mokoena (Captain), Keegan Petersen, Andries Gous, Petrus van Biljon, Rudi Second (Wicket Keeper), Ryan McLaren, Aubrey Swanepoel, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ottniel Baartman, Tshepo Ntuli, Mbulelo Budaza, Corne Dry, Patrick Kruger, Luthando Mnyanda, Raynard van Tonder

