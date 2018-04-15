KKR vs SRH Highlights 2018 : All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad collect third win in a row

KKR vs SRH Highlights 2018 : Sunrisers Hyderabad have completed a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing Vivo IPL 2018 by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens by five wickets and an over to spare on Saturday night.

Needing a modest 139 to win, SRH got off to a decent start from Wriddhiman Saha (24 from 15 balls) before he was caught down the legside by Dinesh Karthik off Sunil Narine. The in-form Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply this time, playing all around to a full ball from Sunil Narine while chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav trapped Manish Pandey lbw for 4 to reduce Sunrisers Hyderabad to 55 for 3 in the ninth over.

KKR’s hopes of making further inroads were dented by a solid partnership of 59 between skipper Kane Williamson (50 from 44 balls) and Shakib Al Hasan (27 from 21 balls). When the duo got out, SRH were well placed at 119 for 5 in the 18th over. The match was wrapped up in the penultimate over by Yusuf Pathan who drove the ball hard in his unbeaten 17 from 7 balls.

Earlier, KKR asked to bat first by Kane Willamson after losing the toss, struggled to post 138 for 8 as SRH fielders did a terrific job. Manish Pandey pulled off a couple of blinders while Shakib Al Hasan took a superb diving catch off his own bowling. The only KKR batsman to get going to some extent was opener Chris Lynn who scored 49 from 34 balls while skipper Dinesh Karthik scored 29 from 27 balls.

Billy Stanlake had produced a good spell of 4-0-21-2 which fetched him the Man of the Match while Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 3 for 26 and Shakib Al Hasan with 2 for 21 in their respective four overs were outstanding too.

With the victory, Sunrisers Hyderabad remain top of the IPL 2018 points table with their third win a row while Kolkata Knight Riders have faced their second defeat in three games.

The KKR vs SRH Highlights 2018 can be watched on HotStar to check out Sunrisers Hyderabad came up with a brilliant fielding performance.