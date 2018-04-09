KKR vs RCB IPL 2018 result : Sunil Narine leads KKR to 4-wkt win

KKR vs RCB IPL 2018 result : All-round shows from Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana helped Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Vivo IPL 2018 Match 3 at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Sunil Narine smashed 50 from 19 balls with 4 fours and 5 sixes as Kolkata Knight Riders chased down a target of 177 with seven balls to spare.

Asked to bat first by KKR’s new captain Dinesh Karthik, RCB posted a healthy total of 176 for 7. New Zealand veteran Brendon McCullum, opening the batting for RCB, scored 43 from 27 balls while AB de Villiers top scored with 44 from 23 balls. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was slow with his 31 which came in 33 balls.

Mandeep Singh provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 37 from 18 balls.

In the run chase, Sunil Narine blasted to a 17-ball fifty to take KKR to 65 for 2 in the sixth over. Nitish Rana provided stability in the middle order with 34 from 25 balls while skipper Dinesh Karthik ensured that KKR eased to the target with his unbeaten 35 from 29 balls.

For RCB, Chris Woakes took 3 for 36 in his four overs while Umesh Yadav took the big wickets of Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa while conceding only 27 runs in his four overs.

The Man of the Match of KKR vs RCB IPL 2018 was Nitish Rana who had taken the prized wickets of AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in consecutive deliveries in the first half and then came up with a solid innings.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ next match will be in Chennai on 10 April against the Chennai Super Kings while Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Kings XI Punjab at Bengaluru on 13 April.