KKR vs DD Highlights 2018 : Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav spin KKR to thumping win

KKR vs DD Highlights 2018 : Sunil Narine and Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets each as Delhi Daredevils crashed to a demoralizing defeat of 71 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Monday.

Related Links : IPL 2018 Schedule | KKR vs DD IPL 2018 Scorecard

Set to chase a huge target of 201 from 20 overs, Delhi Daredevils were bundled out for 129 which has reduced their net run rate to -1.399 after four matches.

The visitors were on the backfoot losing its top three batsmen by the third over, including last match hero Jason Roy – dismissed for 1 by Piyush Chawla in the very first over of the innings.

Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell, with their 43 from 26 balls and 47 from 22 balls, revived the hopes for Delhi Daredevils before they were both dismissed by chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

Once Rishabh Pant got out, Delhi Daredevils slipped from 86 for 4 in the ninth over to lose the remaining six wickets for 43 runs before getting bowled out in just 14.2 overs.

Earlier, a whirlwind cameo of 41 from just a dozen balls with six 6s from Andre Russell lifted Kolkata Knight Riders to 200 for 9 after they were asked to bat first by Gautam Gambhir. Left-handed Nitish Rana scored a superb 59 from 35 balls to attract the national selectors for a place in the Indian team while KKR veteran Robin Uthappa scored 35 from 19 balls.

For Delhi Daredevils, Trent Boult took 2 for 29 in his four overs which included a maiden over while leggie Rahul Tewatia took 3 for 18 in three overs.

With this big victory, Kolkata Knight Riders have replaced Kings XI Punjab in the second position in IPL 2018 points table with their second win in four matches while Delhi Daredevils are second from the bottom of the IPL 11 points table with their third defeat.

The KKR vs DD Highlights 2018 along with Andre Russell and Nitish Rana’s batting can be watched on HotStar.