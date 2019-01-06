Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score | Jan 06

Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders Live Scores | Bangladesh Premier League 2019

Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Scores

Match Date: Jan 06, 2019
Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Toss:
Umpires:
Match Result:
Man of the Match:

Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders Scorecard | BPL 2019 Live Score

Khulna Titans vs Rangpur Riders Squads | BPL 2019 Teams

Khulna Titans 2019 Squad

Mahmudullah (Captain), Jahurul Islam (Wicket Keeper), Ariful Haque, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Carlos Brathwaite, Dawid Malan, Shariful Islam, Taijul Islam, Al-Amin, Zahir Khan, Subashis Roy, Junaid Siddique, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Brendan Taylor, Paul Stirling

Rangpur Riders 2019 Squad

Mohammad Mithun (Wicket Keeper), Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Mehedi Maruf, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Benny Howell, Farhad Reza, Sohag Gazi, Nazmul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Nahidul Islam, Nadif Chowdhury, Abul Hasan, Sheldon Cottrell, Fardeen Hasan, Sean Williams

